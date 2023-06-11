Baby Gronk, aka Madden San Miguel, has reached a new height of popularity on social media as of late. What's more, his father, Jake San Miguel, has also been trusted into the spotlight. The father recently fired back at podcaster and former NFL player Will Compton.

Compton asserted that the dad was a 'con artist' regarding his son. San Miguel took to social media to respond to Compton's claim and stated that Compton doesn't understand his or his son's way of life to pass judgment:

"He eats good, but he does eat burgers and everything else, and pizza. You just don't see how we live. It's not about sports, it's not about football, it does not last forever. You do content, you get paid off the internet. That's all we're doing. It's a new day, it's a new generation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do you see how these kids are nowadays, on their iPads on their phones all day? He is a kid, but at the same time, he does a little workout. We're not outside no more because we can't trust nobody, no more. So, the kids aren't just running around outside and playing."

San Miguel concluded:

"It's not the old days, so we do a workout. He eats healthy, he doesn't eat processed foods, the foods that can give you cancer, that's pretty smart I would think."

The former Tennessee Titans linebacker made it clear that the father is not coming on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast anytime soon:

"This is for Baby Gronk's father: You're not coming on bussin with the boys. I personally disagree with what you're doing. What I think is: you're exploiting your son for social clout, status, fame, money and to fill a void you couldn't fill."

San Miguel reached out to Compton to be on the podcast. The nine-year NFL veteran kindly rejected the offer.

Baby Gronk is already going on college visits

Baby Gronk with LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne. Credit: Baby Gronk's IG

The 10-year-old football phenom is a running back and safety who has already met with some top Division I programs. He has met with Rice, Texas Tech, and Purdue just to name a few.

The football phenom visiting Missouri, LSU, and Kentucky. Credit: Baby Gronk's IG

His father rented a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van to take him across the country to these visits. in an interview with The Athletic, the father stated his son is making over $100K via promos, ads, and a mix of the two. The young football star cannot commit to a school until he's in the seventh grade.

Poll : 0 votes