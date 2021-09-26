Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions predictions, odds and picks - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 season

The Baltimore Ravens are coming into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season riding quite a high after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It was easily the game of the week for Week 2.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, are 0-2 and were brutalized last week by the Green Bay Packers, who were on a warpath after being embarrassed in Week 1.

Overtime @overtime LAMAR LEADS THE RAVENS OVER THE CHIEFS 36-35 🚨



The Baltimore Ravens lost in OT to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 but bounced back with a 36-35 win over the reigning AFC champions. It's still very early in the season but this type of win can help change the course of your season.

RB Ty'Son Williams is looking like an unsung hero with 142 rushing yards through the first two games. WR Marquise Brown is also looking much better compared to last season and the Ravens could be a powerhouse in the AFC this year.

QB Jared Goff might not have a win yet in 2021, but he's playing well. He had 338 passing yards and three TDs in Week 1 and was able to muster up 246 yards and two TDs against the Packers. Their rushing attack isn't much of a factor yet, which throws off the offensive balance. The defense has faced two powerful offenses and the Ravens will be another.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

Match Details

Fixture - Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions | Week 3 of 2021 NFL season

Date & Time - Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Venue - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions betting odds

The Baltimore Ravens come into the game at -7.5 points, which is lower than most people would expect. The over/under is at 50.5 points and the money line is -400 for the Ravens, +315 for the Lions.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions key injuries

The Detroit Lions have just one player ruled out for the game and he's not even injured: LB Jamie Collins Sr, who the Lions are trying to trade.

RB D'Andre Swift (groin) was limited in practice all week, but is questionable and could play. DE Michael Brockers, OLB Trey Flowers and WR Kalif Raymond have all not fully participated in practice this week and are questionable for the game.

The Baltimore Ravens have four players on the COVID-19 list who are out for the game: EDGE Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE Justin Houston, NT Brandon Williams and DT Justin Madubuike.

With DE Derek Wolfe (hip/back) also out, the defensive line is in shambles for Week 3. LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out ruled out.

QB Lamar Jackson had an illness this week but will play on Sunday. WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is questionable to play. It could go either way for him.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Head-to-Head

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens have only met five times prior to this week's game. The Ravens lead the series 4-1 and have won the last three, with their last meeting being in 2017.

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions predictions

Ramey @HoodieRamey I feel so bad for all the kids who had to grow up playing tag with Lamar Jackson during recess

I feel so bad for all the kids who had to grow up playing tag with Lamar Jackson during recess

https://t.co/8V2axk8vHA

The succession of injuries to the Baltimore Ravens' defense explains the -7.5 point spread. The offense will be intact, while the Lions have one of the worst defenses in the league right now. Lamar Jackson should have a field day in the game and could be the leading rusher for the Ravens.

Prediction: The Baltimore Ravens win in an effort led by QB Lamar Jackson, who throws for over 250 yards with a TD, and runs for over 100 yards with a TD.

