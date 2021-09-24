Why the Minnesota Vikings make the most sense to trade for Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins

Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins did not practice this week for non-injury reasons. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Lions are exploring trade options for Jamie Collins.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Jamie Collins decided to remain at home while Detroit sorts out where he will play next. Collins will be 32 this month and Dan Campbell stated that the roster is definitely in a rebuild, meaning there are fewer roles for aging veterans.

Fourth-round rookie LB Derrick Barnes is being prepped to be a starter over Jamie Collins after showing he "deserves a shot". After a 0-2 start to the season and the playoffs seemingly out of reach already, it makes sense for the Detroit Lions to play their younger stars and see what they can do.

Jamie Collins played with Matt Patricia as part of the New England Patriots and followed him to Detroit in 2020. He played in 14 games for 101 tackles, a sack and an INT.

This season, the Lions have allowed 76 points in two games and Jamie Collins has seen criticism for not playing well enough with several personal mistakes on the field. The Detroit Lions state there are already suitors interested in a trade for Jamie Collins and the Minnesota Vikings should be one of them.

Jamie Collins Makes Sense For Minnesota Vikings

Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr form one of the best LB duos in the league but their weakside LB, Nick Vigil, is a clear weakness. He's had a pick-six this season, but he's been mostly inconsistent with his coverage skills. When you watch the replay of his pick-six, Nick Vigil just happens to be in the right spot to extend out and snag the ball. It was more luck than strategy.

Will Ragatz @WillRagatz Nick Vigil takes a Kyler Murray pass 38 yards the other way. Touchdown Vikings. Nick Vigil takes a Kyler Murray pass 38 yards the other way. Touchdown Vikings. https://t.co/ljYO6fj12C

The defense has taken a step back since 2019 and picked the wrong time to start struggling. QB Kirk Cousins seems to be playing well this season, but the defense needs to do their part. The Cincinnati Bengals took the game to OT in Week 1 and won. Kirk Cousins threw for three TDs against the Arizona Cardinals and should have won in Week 2, but the defense gave up 34 points. The Vikings have been waiting for Cousins to reach this level of play since signing him.

The Green Bay Packers are vulnerable this year and it's time for the Minnesota Vikings to load up the roster and make their move. Even if they can't win the NFC North, the Vikings could still make the playoffs. Jamie Collins could be one step in the right direction as he comes from a division rival.

Al Karsten @bigalfredosauce Watch Jamie Collins (#8 - Top Hash at the Goal Line) pursuit on this play. Derrick Barnes played 0 Snaps in his place today. The Lions face the Baltimore Ravens, who just ran for 250+ yards against the Chiefs, next week. Watch Jamie Collins (#8 - Top Hash at the Goal Line) pursuit on this play. Derrick Barnes played 0 Snaps in his place today. The Lions face the Baltimore Ravens, who just ran for 250+ yards against the Chiefs, next week. https://t.co/Y4tMp3X1bh

Jamie Collins entered the season as PFF's 26th-best LB. He had three pass breakups and an INT along with three forced fumbles last year. Collins could fall back into coverage or drive the force against the run as a starter over Nick Vigil.

His salary is under $4 million for 2021 and the Vikings can possibly get him for no more than a 5th or 6th round draft pick. That's a fair price for a starting LB. Hopefully the change in scenery can help give Collins more motivation, as he seemed to be lacking some against the Green Bay Packers.

