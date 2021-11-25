Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

The NFL's Thanksgiving festivities kick off with a gloomy game at Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are 3-7 and come into this game with the longest active losing streak in the NFL (5). Rumors are rife that the Bears will fire head coach Matt Nagy after the match on Thursday, irrespective of the result. Chicago sports fans have been chanting "Fire Nagy" at Soldier Field during the Bears' previous game, at United Center during a Chicago Bulls match and even cynically at the head coach's son's high school football game.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell hasn't been subjected to such a brutal vote of no confidence from Detroit fans. But patience must be wearing thin in Motor City as the team enters Week 12 as the only team to have not won a game this season. The Lions did manage to snap their 12-game losing streak in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in what can only be considered a cruel irony, they didn't win the game either as it finished in a tie. They followed it up with a loss in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

It's a game of equals, but not in a good way. And neither would want to lose.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions match details for Thanksgiving Day

Date: November 25th, 2021

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Time: 1:30 pm EST

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions betting odds

Spreads

Chicago Bears: -3.0 (EVEN)

Detroit Lions: +3.0 (-120)

Moneyline

Chicago Bears: -140

Detroit Lions: +120

Over/Under

Chicago Bears: U41.0 (-110)

Detroit Lions: O41.0 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions betting picks

The Bears are three-point favorites against the Lions, which seems like a fair assessment on paper. But they will be without their two best pass rushers and their starting quarterback, so expecting them to beat the Lions, who have shown some resilience in the past two weeks, is a bit of a stretch. Bet the Lions to win and cover the spread.

The over/under for this game is set at 41.0. Even at this low number, betting the under is the safer play. Both offenses rank among the worst in the league and it's unlikely that Andy Dalton and Jared Goff will put on an offensive masterclass on Thursday.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions betting trends

In the Bears' 10 games this season, the total has gone over only thrice. Same for the Lions.

The Bears are 4-6 against the spread, while the Lions are 6-4.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions key injuries

Chicago Bears

The biggest miss for the Bears is quarterback Justin Fields, who will be sidelined with a rib injury. Pass rushers Akeim Hicks (ankle) and Khalil Mack (foot) will also miss the game. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is nursing a hamstring injury and is a significant doubt for the game on Thursday.

Detroit Lions

Guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a concussion and won't clear protocol in time to play on Thursday. Linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) has also been ruled out, while Michael Brockers (ankle) could feature against the Bears. The Lions have listed quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) as questionable, but during his media availability, coach Dan Campbell stopped short of confirming that he'll return to the starting lineup after missing the loss against the Browns last Sunday.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions head-to-head

The two historic franchises have played against each other 183 times in the NFL. The Bears lead the head-to-head series 103-75-5.

The two teams met earlier in the season. The Bears won 24-14.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions prediction

The Bears are slight favorites, but given reports that the team will fire head coach Matt Nagy, it's hard to envision the team giving it its all on Thursday against the Lions. Detroit has shown resilience in its past two games and that could finally pay off on Thanksgiving.

Prediction: The Detroit Lions finally get one in the wins column.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar