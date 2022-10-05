30 Best Antonio Brown-inspired fantasy football names you should try out in 2022

Antonio Brown's notoriety and drama episodes make him a prime subject for NFL fantasy football team names. Fantasy football brings complementary joy to managers who follow the NFL with passion. Winning the championship with your fantasy team can be extremely competitive though.
It becomes essential to pick players from the league who can earn good points for your dream team. Along with that, choosing an out-of-the-box name can make you feel positive about your team already!
Brown featured for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year as an offseason and practice squad member. But here are some of the very best fantasy football names related to the wide receiver.
List of the 30 top fantasy football names relating to Antonio Brown:
- Antonio's Old Helmet
- Frostbitten Football
- Cryo Me a River
- Brown Isn't Working Out
- Meltdown Brown
- Antonio Catch and Release Brown
- Brown's Dubai trip
- Antonio's Insta
- The Facemasked Singer
- The Unmasked Steeler
- Antonio Brown's pool party
- Dancing Behind the Bars
- Pride Will Be Your Brownfall
- AntoniO-Face
- Antonio BroDown
- Antonio Frown
- Antcharlio Brown
- New England Dreamin'
- Brown's Jets exit
- Antonio Clown Shoes
- Don't Take the Brown Acid
- AB, CDeez Nutz?
- What Can Brown Do fo You?
- Brown Out
- Antonio Brown Belt
- Antonio Brownderas
- Brown Bagged It
- Antonio's Brown Eye
- The Brown Noise
- Downtown Brown
Why did Antonio Brown leave Buccaneers?
The 34-year-old has endured several injuries throughout his career. In 2012, he sustained a Grade 3 sprain on his left ankle, which was followed by a concussion in 2016. Later in 2017, the skilled WR suffered a partially torn left calf. In 2018, Brown had an inguinal hip strain and a Grade 1 knee strain. His most recent problem was pedal foot (blisters on his feet).
According to Brown, "relenting pressure" forced him to leave Tampa Bay. He was asked to ingest painkillers to continue playing under his injury condition. In his final game against the Jets, he finished with three catches for 26 yards before dramatically exiting the stadium before the game was over.
Will Brown return to the field?
Despite his injuries, the veteran receiver hopes to join the NFL after his full recovery. He said:
"Once my surgery is complete, I'll be back to 100 percent and looking forward to next season. Business gonna be boomin'."
Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with four First-Team All-Pro selections to his name. He recorded 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns during his long run in the NFL.