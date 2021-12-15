NFL Week 15 Best Bets: 3 ATS picks

Last week’s NFL ATS Best Bets picks went 2-1 thanks to superior efforts from the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints, who took care of business against weaker opponents. For this week’s board, there are more unknowns, especially with a wave of COVID-19 cases hitting the NFL. Several games have large spreads, but a few ATS games stand out that have value as a best bet.

3 against-the-spread bets for NFL Week 15

#1 - Buffalo Bills -10.5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Buffalo is in a tailspin, losing 3 of their last 4 games. They have 4 weeks to right the ship to salvage their high preseason expectations. Their schedule includes a rematch with the New England Patriots in Week 16, but the other games are well within the Bills’ ability to win. This week against the Carolina Panthers, the Bills should have an easy time putting them away early. The Panthers have their own problems, including issues at quarterback, and with their playoff aspirations all but over, the Bills will be wise to get ahead early and often. QB Josh Allen is day-to-day with a foot sprain so bettors will need to monitor that this week.

The Buffalo Bills are a best bet this week against the downward trending Carolina Panthers.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field. At this point, the precedent is that MVP goes to the QB with the best stats on the best team. And I get that, Tom Brady has a better MVP case than Josh Allen. But watching that Bills-Bucs game yesterday, you could tell Allen was the best QB on the field.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons +9 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons have had an uneven season alternating wins and losses with each successive week. Strangely enough, at 6-7, they are still in the hunt for the last Wild Card spot. Against the 49ers, look for the Falcons to keep the game close. It’s not completely wild to think that Atlanta could even pull off an upset. San Francisco will be a tough matchup, but Atlanta’s slim playoff chances start with shocking the heavy favorites here.

With the Falcons getting 9 on the road against the 49ers, they are a best bet in Week 15.

Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV It is December 12, 2021



The Atlanta Falcons are firmly still in the mix for a playoff spot. It is December 12, 2021The Atlanta Falcons are firmly still in the mix for a playoff spot. https://t.co/daaRa7G7qg

#3 - New Orleans Saints +10.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints are another 6-7 team with a long shot at the last Wild Card spot. Against their NFC South rivals, expect the Saints to put up a fight. With star running back Alvin Kamara back from injury and quarterback Taysom Hill getting somewhat more comfortable behind center, the Saints can keep this game closer than expected. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, will look to stay healthy and make a run for the number one overall seed in the NFC. There will be more than just pride on the line this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

For +10.5 on the Saints’ side, look for them as a best bet against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by David Nyland