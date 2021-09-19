Bills vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Bills are coming into the game against the Dolphins with a unique opportunity. After losing in Week One, the Bills can quickly gain first place in the division if they can defeat the Dolphins this weekend. Meanwhile, the Dolphins also have a great shot at pulling away from their biggest competition in the division if they can pull out a win this weekend. Here's what to know going into the game.

Match Details

Fixture - Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins | 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, September 19th, 1:00 PM ET.

Venue - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL.

Bills vs Dolphins betting odds

According to Bovada, the Bills have a spread of -3.5 (-105). The Dolphins have a spread of +3.5 (-115).

Bills vs Dolphins Picks

Keep an eye on Emmanuel Sanders in this game. Xavien Howard will likely be shadowing Stefon Diggs with another defender. This could open up Sanders for a couple of big plays down the stretch. Considering Sanders' age, he likely won't be taking the top off the defense, but could have some great sideline catches 40 yards down the field.

For the Dolphins, Xavien Howard is in a great spot to get an interception. Everyone in the stadium knows that Allen will be trying to get the ball to Stefon Diggs early and often. Josh Allen isn't afraid to risk an interception if it leads to a shot in the endzone. An erratic throw from Allen to Diggs is all it can take to change the match.

Devin Singletary will likely be forgotten about until the third quarter. By this point, the Bills will likely have the lead and will be using Singletary early and often in an effort to drain the remaining clock. He could have a breakthrough dagger late in the game as a result of this since the defense will be worn down.

Bills vs Dolphins key injuries

The Bills don't have any notable players on the injury report and are heading into the game at full strength. The Dolphins are also almost perfectly healthy going into Week Two. However, they have a big loss in the wide receiver room this week. Will Fuller is expected to miss the game due to personal reasons but should be back by Week Three.

Bills vs Dolphins head to head

The Bills are 7-1 over the last eight matchups going back to 2017. They have won each of the last five games. Needless to say, the Dolphins have their work cut out for them to end the streak.

Bills vs Dolphins predictions

The Bills may have won their last five straight games between the two teams, but the Dolphins feel somewhat different this year. Specifically, their defense may be able to keep them in the game. If the Dolphins can keep the score close, their defense could cause a late turnover to give the team a shot to win.

Prediction: Bills win in an effort led by Tua Tagovailoa

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the Bills' offense will be too powerful and will overcome the Dolphins in the end. Tua Tagovailoa will have one or two killer turnovers that will undo all of the good the team has accomplished during the game. Expect this game to be close until the end of the third quarter.

