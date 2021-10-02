Bills vs Texans Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

After their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills have had two dominating wins in their last two matches, getting right back to the top of the AFC East like last season.

While the passing game, led by Josh Allen, has been vital for the Bills, Stefon Diggs hasn't been a critical contributor. Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has shown just why Buffalo was so keen on signing him this offseason.

For the Houston Texans, Tyrod Taylor's performance in Week 1 and an early-season win gave fans a lot of hope. However, after Taylor suffered an injury, the Texans went with rookie Davis Mills and the team has lost two straight. Daily Deshaun Watson trade rumors have also hindered the Texans.

The Buffalo Bills will now host the Houston Texans this Sunday to advance to 3-1. The Texans will avoid dropping to 1-3 and hope to get a bounce-back win.

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

Spreads

Bills: +16.5 (-110)

Texans: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bills: -1400

Texans: +750

Totals

Bills: o48.5 (-110)

Texans: u48.5 (-110)

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills Picks

This game may end up a bit lopsided because of where each team currently stands. For the Bills, it has seemed that they have found their groove the last two weeks, and opponents haven't scored more than 23 points against them so far this season.

For the Texans, it has been a struggle with a rookie quarterback under center. The Texans' defense will need to stop the Bills' offense even to have a chance.

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills Key Injuries

Texans

WR Danny Amendola (thigh) doubtful

S Justin Reid (knee) is questionable

CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion) is questionable

QB Deshaun Watson (inactive)

Bills

S Micah Hyde (Quad) questionable

G Jon Feliciano (concussion) doubtful

CB Taron Johnson (Groin) doubtful

S Jordan Poyer (ankle) doubtful

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Rookie Passer Rating



1. Davis Mills 80.9

2. Mac Jones 79.1

3. Trevor Lawrence 60.3

4. Zach Wilson 51.6

5. Justin Fields 39.9



Texans vs. Bills Head to Head

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills last met in the Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs. The Texans won that matchup 22-19, advancing to the next round and sending the Bills home. Both teams have met ten times and the Texans lead the series 6-4.

Texans vs. Bills Prediction

This will be Davis Mills' first start on the road, and being that it's the Bills Mafia crowd, it won't be an easy task. The inexperience and a hostile environment will be a tall task for the rookie quarterback and the Texans.

Prediction:

The Buffalo Bills will defeat the Houston Texans 42-17 to improve to 3-1 and keep the top stop in the AFC East.

