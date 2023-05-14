Bob Stoops salary: How much did the Arlington Renegades coach earn in 2023?

2023 XFL Championship-winning head coach Bob Stoops earned an estimated $500,000 throughout his historic 2023 run as the coach of the Arlington Renegades. The College Football Hall of Famer guided the team on an improbable run culminating in an upset win over the D.C. Defenders at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Bob Stoops is a college football legend, so he knows a thing or two about the sport at the level. Stoops' salary is around the average compared to what regular XFL head coaches are earning in 2023. The figure is more than what USFL and CFL head coaches earn but significantly less than what college football and NFL head coaches earn.

What is Bob Stoops' net worth?

Bob Stoops has an estimated net worth of $18 million. The legendary former coach of the Oklahoma Sooners football team at the University of Oklahoma is a household name at the College Football level. It is a surprise that he never tested himself in the NFL. Stoops racked up his net worth from his 16-year spell as the Sooners' head coach, during which he made the team one of the most fearsome at the college level.

Stoops had also held some coordinator and coach positions with the likes of Iowa, Kansas State, and Florida, all before he took over the head coach gig at Oklahoma.

Bob Stoops' career highlights

Bob Stoops is a household name in college football, and the legendary former Oklahoma Sooners coach deserves all his flowers. He led the Sooners to a 191-48 record over his college coaching career. The highlight of his Sooners spell was when he led the team to a BCS National Championship Game victory by winning the 2001 Orange Bowl.

Stoops played college ball for the University of Iowa as a defensive back from 1979 to 1982. Before his time at the Sooners, he held various assistant coaching positions at Kent State University, the University of Iowa, Kansas State University, and the University of Florida. Stoops was awarded the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award in 2000 and the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award in 2000 and 2003.

His accolades include but aren't limited to the 2000 National Championship, the 2023 XFL Championship, ten Big 12 Championships, and eight Big 12 South Divisions.

As far as personal awards go, he has a truckload. He is a two-time recipient of the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the 2000 Paul "Bear" Bryant Award, the 2000 Home Depot Coach of the Year Award, six Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards, the 2003 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award, and the 2014 Disney's Wide World of Sports Spirit Award. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2021.

