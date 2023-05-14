Who won XFL Championship 2023? Full box scores of Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders

The Arlington Renegades clinched the 2023 XFL Championship with a 35-26 win over the DC Defenders at the Alamodome in San Antonio, on Saturday night.

The Renegades finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and qualified for the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the South Division. Making it to the postseason was an impressive achievement for Arlington given that the team had to change several quarterbacks throughout the campaign.

Bob Stoops' side then took down the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 in the Divisional Playoff game to book their place in the final.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arlington was the underdog in the title game against the DC Defenders, who finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. However, Renegades quarterback Luis Perez put on a stellar display to complete a fairytale run for the team and help them win the 2023 XFL Championship.

Perez completed 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns and was named the game's MVP. Interestingly, the quarterback was traded to the Renegades in Week 7 after starting the season with the Las Vegas Vipers.

Also Read: Fans brutally roast Defenders as Renegades steal massive victory in Championship game - "Massive choke job"

XFL Championship game: Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders scores and highlights

Arlington Renegades beat DC Defenders for the title

Box scores of Arlington Renegades vs DC Defenders:

1st Q 2nd Q 3rd Q 4th Q Final Defenders 0 6 14 6 26 Renegades 14 6 12 3 35

The Arlington Renegades scored on all five first-half possessions and rushed to a 20-6 lead midway through the game. However, the DC Defenders threatened a comeback when they finished they racked up 14 points in the third quarter.

DC running back Abram Smith sparked his team's offense when he rushed on fourth down for a 52-yard touchdown on the first drive. A few moments later, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw a 72-yard score to wide receiver Josh Hammond to cut the Renegades' lead to 26-20.

Perez then threw a 30-yard touchdown to running back Leddie Brown to push Arlington's advantage to 32-20 at the end of the third quarter.

The Renegades managed to hold off DC's offense to just six points in the fourth quarter as the scores ended 35-26 at the final whistle, with Arlington winning the XFL title.

Also Read: XFL Awards 2023: Full list of recipients with D.C. Defenders' Jordan Ta'amu named big winner

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes