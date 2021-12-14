Tom Brady could solidify his GOAT status by achieving this remarkable feat in 2021 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is seen by many as the greatest player in the history of the NFL. At age 44, he is leading the league in passing yards (4,134), passing touchdowns (36), passing yards per game (318), and QBR (67.60). The 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback is the only quarterback with over 4,000 passing yards this season while leading the NFL in passes completed per game with 29.1.

Brady is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award this season, which would break his own record as the oldest winner of an MVP award across all of the major sports. In 2017, Brady won the NFL MVP award at age 40. That year, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,577) and the number of first downs passing (230). The three-time All-Pro quarterback finished in the top five in touchdown passes (32), completion percentage (66.3 %), and quarterback rating (102.8).

Of the three previous years he won the league MVP award, Brady went to the Super Bowl in two of those years. In 2007, Brady and the New England Patriots faced the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII (42) in Glendale, Arizona. The Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14 as the Patriots finished the year with an 18-1 record. Ten years later, Brady won his third MVP award, and the Patriots faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII (52) in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots lost 41-33 to the Eagles as Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards in the loss.

What Company Would Brady Join if He Wins Another NFL MVP Award?

Going back to his MVP-like performance thus far in 2021, he would be the second player in any sport to win another MVP award over the age of 38. Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds won three of his MLB record seven MVPs at age 38 and over. Bonds won in 2002 (age 38), 2003 (age 39), and 2004 (age 40). The other player who won an MVP award is Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer Willie Stargell, who won his MLB MVP at the age of 39.

For Brady, a win this year would make him the only player to win MVP twice at 40 years or older. His career is too great to capulate in the history of the NFL. Now, it spans across all sports, which makes him the true GOAT.

