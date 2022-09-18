Brittany Mahomes proudly shows off her baby bump while celebrating Patrick's 27th birthday

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday night win against the Los Angeles Chargers was a great early birthday present for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, threw the quarterback a party on Saturday evening to celebrate his 27th birthday.

In the pictures posted on her official Instagram page, the couple was seen in front of decorative signs saying "Let's Party" and "XXVII," referencing his age. Brittany was seen cradling her baby bump in the photos, as the couple gets closer to welcoming their second child this fall.

Posted to her Instagram stories were additional photos of the birthday party. Photos of Patrick standing next to signage that read "1995" for his birth year, as well as photo booth images of the couple and other friends in attendance.

"What a great year this was."

Patrick Mahomes birthday party from images posted via Instagram stories

It's hard to believe that the Chiefs quarterback is just 27 years old after all that he has accomplished so far in his young career. Beginning just his fifth season as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, he has already been named NFL MVP, won a Super Bowl, and been named Super Bowl MVP.

He has also been named to the Pro Bowl every season he has played in the National Football League.

Jackson Mahomes chimes in with his own comment for brother Patrick

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson isn't one to shy away from social media in any form. While the quarterback's younger brother didn't post an official birthday post, he did comment on Brittany's birthday post for her husband.

Jackson Mahomes comments on Brittany's birthday post to Patrick

Jackson left two separate comments on the Instagram post. The first said how 'cute' the couple looked while celebrating.

"Awhh ya'll are so cute!!! :)"

Jackson left a second comment on the post in which he referred to the two as "Mom and Dad." It's a common comment that people leave on social media for couples.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Yea so 2-0!!! NEVER EVER DOUBT US Yea so 2-0!!! NEVER EVER DOUBT US

This came just days after Jackson was seen at Arrowhead Stadium, supporting his brother in the first home game of the season. The younger brother also recently announced on his official YouTube channel that he now has his own place.

He gave a tour of his new Kansas City apartment which clearly indicates that he has now made the city his permanent residence. This keeps him closer to his brother, sister-in-law, and niece.

