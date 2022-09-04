Brittany Matthews reveals the exact moment she fell for Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and his wife have had a storybook life together. They met before he was an NFL MVP and have stayed together since then, through the fame, fortune, and life's everyday challenges.

They have a daughter together and are expecting their second child sometime during the upcoming NFL season. They've built quite a life together and have an enviable love story.

In a new YouTube video, Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews revealed exactly when she first fell for the future NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner:

“He brought this little Valentine’s gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, and like a rose or something. And he just like brought it to me as a funny joke, but like I thought it was the cutest thing in the world."

She went on to say that everything fell into place after that:

"Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her, kiss her’ to him and I was like, ‘I’m doing this’ and then from then on, I think that’s where I just kind of started getting a crush on him. Then boom, we just fell in love.”

Many people would love to have a relationship like that and when one of the couple is a celebrity like Patrick Mahomes is, it's a pretty rare occurrence.

Is Patrick Mahomes doomed this season?

The Chiefs have boasted one of the league's best offenses for a few years now, thanks in no small part to their star quarterback. However, as important as he has been, an offense can't run with just one star player.

Kansas City Chiefs no longer have as star-studded a line-up as before

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a two-headed monster in the passing game too during that time. Travis Kelce has been one of the league's best tight ends for years and his running mate Tyreek Hill was an All-Pro. Unfortunately, Hill is no longer a Chief as he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Now, the offense doesn't boast as many top-tier players, especially in the wide receiver room. JuJu Smith-Schuster is now their top wide receiver and he's no Hill.

It will be harder this year for the Chiefs and specifically Patrick Mahomes. But if there's a quarterback who can make it work, it's him. If there's a head coach who can scheme well enough to overcome the loss of Hill, it's definitely Andy Reid.

