Cardinals vs Texans prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

The 6-0 Arizona Cardinals host the 1-5 Houston Texans in a matchup that puts an undefeated team against a team in extreme rebuilding mode.

Despite the biggest spread margin for Week 7 matchups, this game will have plenty of excitement of its own. A double revenge narrative is in play for both wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt — the two longtime, former players for the Houston Texans. Hopkins, in particular, will look to score at any opportunity to show his former team that they should never have traded him.

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture - Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - October 24, 4:25 PM EST

Venue - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Betting Odds

Spreads

Cardinals: -18 (-110)

Texans: +18 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: -1700

Texans: +900

Totals

Cardinals: u47 (-105)

Texans: o47 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Game Picks

Both teams are at a crossroads: in years past, where the Cardinals have struggled and the Texans were perennial playoff contenders, the roles have been reversed this season and for the foreseeable future. An upset is only remotely possible. Pick the Cardinals who are likely to dominate and keep the Texans at arm's length.

𝑺𝒐𝒂𝒑 @NBASoap The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 for the first time since 1974. This win increased their win streak against the Cleveland Browns to 5. The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 for the first time since 1974. This win increased their win streak against the Cleveland Browns to 5. https://t.co/qKVhwO3ATB

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Injuries

Running back Chase Edmonds is nursing a shoulder injury, but he has not missed any games so far and should be good to go this week.

Tight end Zach Ertz is a new addition via a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to replace the injured Maxx Williams. He should be ready for his Cardinals debut.

Linebacker Chandler Jones is out of COVID protocol so his presence will boost the Cardinals defense.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to await the results of his COVID testing before he can return to the sidelines after missing a week due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. With the success the team has enjoyed so far, having their head coach back can only be a plus.

The Texans, meanwhile, will be without wide receiver Nico Collins but will have Danny Amendola back to help the receiving corps.

The potential return of center Justin Britt can only help rookie quarterback Davis Mills stay upright long enough to get Amendola and wide receiver Brandin Cooks involved.

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Head-to-Head

As part of a scheduling quirk, the Cardinals and the Texans have only faced off 3 times in the last 12 years. Houston have won 2 out of those 3 meetings including the last two meetings in 2013 and 2017. In their previous meeting on 19 November 2017, Houston won 31-21 with Tom Savage throwing for 2 passing touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Prediction

Also Read

The Cardinals don’t completely blow out the Texans, but they get a comfortable home win to take their winning streak to seven. From an NFL Fantasy standpoint, quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running backs Chase Edmonds (PPR dependent) and James Conner (TD dependent) will be fantasy relevant against the Texans. On the other side, only wide receiver Brandin Cooks is worth a look for fantasy purposes.

Prediction: Kyler Murray will get the Cardinals out ahead early with 2 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing TD to keep his team on cruise control and keep the winning streak going.

Edited by Piyush Bisht