Chiefs vs Bills prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC title game from last season. However, coming into Sunday's primetime game, the teams are in completely different situations than they were at their last meeting.
The Bills are 3-1 and the Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week to move to 2-2 on the season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also secured his 100th win as the Chiefs head coach, ironically in Philadelphia, where he also has over 100 wins as the head coach of the Eagles.
With the Chiefs looking to make up a lot of ground in the highly contested AFC West, the Bills are going to have to bring their "A" game to get the win this time around.
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs
When: Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8:20PM EST
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds
Spreads
Bills: +3.0 (-119)
Chiefs: -3.0 (-101)
Moneyline
Bills: +125
Chiefs: -145
Totals
Bills: o56.5
Chiefs: u56.5
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Picks
The Buffalo Bills enter Sunday night's matchup as underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs. But if they want to get to the AFC title game again and make it to the Super Bowl, getting a win over the Chiefs is one step toward doing so, especially on the road. The Bills are going to have to get off to a hot start like they did in January but, this time, keep the lead.
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Key Injuries
Buffalo Bills
- DE Efe Obada (ankle)
- G Jon Feliciano (concussion) questionable
- S Jordan Poyer (ankle) questionable
- CB Dane jackson (knee)
- DE A.J. Epenesa (foot) questionable
- RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) doubtful
- CB Tre'Davious White (shoulder) questionable
Kansas City Chiefs
- DE Chirs Jones (wrist) doubtful
- DE Frank Clark (hamstring)
- WR Tyreek Hill (knee)
- T Orlando Brown (groin)
- CB DeAndre Baker (quad)
- CB Charvarius Ward (quad)
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Head to Head
The Chiefs and Bills have faced each other 50 times, which inlcudes four playoff matchups. The Bills lead the series 26-23-1 but the Kansas City Chiefs won both meetings in 2020.
Both wins last season were by comfortable leads, with the Chiefs winning the October meeting 26-17 and then the AFC title game 38-24.
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to find their groove last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. But facing a quality team like the Buffalo Bills may be a real test for the Chiefs and a glimpse into how the rest of the season will go for Patrick Mahomes and company.
Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Buffalo Bills 28-27.