Josh Allen has placed himself amongst the best quarterbacks in the NFL in his young career. The Bills star has found himself being compared to some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

NFL analyst Chris Simms compared the signal-caller to two Hall of Famers: John Elway and Dan Marino. Simms had this to say on Pro Football Talk:

"I hope everybody realizes that we're watching a first ballot Hall of Famer. He might not be Mahomes right now or whatever. We're watching (John) Elway in his prime with the team not quite holding up their end. Or [Dan] Marino. We're watching an all-time great."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Reddit to react to Simms' comparison of Allen to the Hall of Famers. Many noted that it's way too early to have Allen aligned with the Hall of Fame quarterbacks, particularly Dan Marino.

Other fans commented that Allen should be compared to the likes of Marino and Elway, and that there are those who just don't like the Buffalo Bills star:

Josh Allen was selected by Buffalo seventh overall in the 2018 NFL draft and led the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons. The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round in the 2022 campaign.

The two-time Pro Bowler has put up some impressive numbers thus far, throwing for 18,397 yards and 138 touchdowns in his first five seasons. Allen has been equally impressive with his legs, with 3,087 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.

Josh Allen is already third in franchise history in passing yards and touchdowns and third in total rushing touchdowns. The University of Wyoming alum trails Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas (65) and O.J. Simpson (57) in team history.

How does Josh Allen match up against Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career

Dan Marino and his HOF career in perspective

Dan Marino played all 17 seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins, who selected him in the first round of the 1983 draft. He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and third in the AP NFL MVP voting in his rookie season.

The University of Pittsburgh star threw for 2,210 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions in the 1983 season. He followed that up by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards with 5,084 yards. Marino won both the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards that season.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most career games with 400+ pass yards and 4+ pass TDs, including playoffs…



Peyton Manning - 9

Dan Marino - 8

Drew Brees - 6

Aaron Rodgers - 5

Patrick Mahomes - 5

Tom Brady - 4

Ben Roethlisberger - 4

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 4 Most career games with 400+ pass yards and 4+ pass TDs, including playoffs…Peyton Manning - 9Dan Marino - 8Drew Brees - 6Aaron Rodgers - 5Patrick Mahomes - 5Tom Brady - 4Ben Roethlisberger - 4Ryan Fitzpatrick - 4

He had six seasons of over 4,000 yards passing, was a three-time All-Pro, and a nine-time Pro Bowler. In total, he threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in NFL history in both categories. As such, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

It does feel like Josh Allen has some way to go before he can be truly compared to Dan Marino, but he is certainly on the right track.

Poll : Do you agree with Chris Simms with the Allen - Marino comparison? Yes No 0 votes