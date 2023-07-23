Christian McCaffrey fantasy outlook: Should 49ers RB be the #1 pick in 2023?

Christian McCaffrey is the consensus top fantasy football pick after placing second in last year's fantasy football drafts. Before the 2022 season, most managers were taking Jonathan Taylor first and McCaffrey second. The then Carolina Panthers running back carried many a team to the finals after his trade over to the San Francisco 49ers.

Should the stud running back, who excels in the running and passing game, be that first overall pick? The top pick comes with a lot of pressure and managers want to ensure they make the right one there above all else.

McCaffrey is arguably as safe a pick as there is in fantasy this season. Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry will join him at the top of the leaderboards.

So will top wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams. Still, McCaffrey is the safest option. He's going to do as well as some big name receivers in the receiving department. He's also going to do as well as most running backs in the rushing department.

That kind of dual-threat productivity only comes from a few other sources, and McCaffrey is both better and more reliable than them. Injury concerns have been a problem in the past, but he was fully healthy in 2022 and should carry teams once again in 2023.

Best Running Backs to pick for Fantasy Football 2023

Running back is a key position in fantasy football. With the rise of pass-catching backs, they've become extremely valuable, especially in PPR leagues. Christian McCaffrey is the best option, but if you're not picking first, there are still other good choices.

Nick Chubb will likely lead the league in rushing or be near the top. Derrick Henry will, too, so both of those players are good, safe selections. Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara, if he's not suspended, make good options for the dual threat that McCaffrey brings to the table.

Austin Ekeler can be a fantasy winner

Josh Jacobs was a revelation last year and could be another good pick, but at the right spot. He may go too high based on his production last year, but if he slides, he's another good choice.

Miles Sanders could be a sleeper pick as he gets to play behind an offensive line that made D'Onta Foreman viable and with a rookie quarterback.

