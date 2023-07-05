Fantasy Football Sleepers 2023: Top 5 QBs to target for upcoming season

Quarterbacks have slowly become extremely valuable in fantasy football, though it's largely due to the talent disparity. For years, the majority of quarterbacks would end up with similar production fantasy-wise so it didn't matter as much. Now, it can be slim pickings beyond Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and a few others.

This has driven the position's average draft position up a lot. Some managers even take QBs in the first or second round. That may not be totally wise, but rest assured, good quarterbacks can be found later in the draft. Here are some sleeper options to consider.

NFL quarterbacks who could be surprisingly viable in fantasy football

5) Bryce Young

Can Bryce Young be a fantasy football sleeper?

It's hard to predict how rookie quarterbacks will do in a season. They could be like rookie Cam Newton or rookie Trevor Lawrence. For Bryce Young, there is arguably no rookie quarterback set up better than he is. He has an offensive minded head coach in Frank Reich, and the pass-catching quartet of Hayden Hurst, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen is pretty strong. Miles Sanders will help, too.

4) Geno Smith

Geno Smith was the ultimate sleeper last year. Despite that, ESPN's fantasy football has him ranked 15th, behind guys like Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins. Smith will once again prove the doubters wrong, especially with the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks will be fairly pass-happy for the most part and Smith will continue to show why he deserved that new contract.

3) Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford could be one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy football

People may have forgotten how good Matthew Stafford was when he was healthy. Assuming he fully rebounds from his neck injury (which certainly isn't a given), he will remind everyone. He and Cooper Kupp form one of the best NFL duos in the league and Stafford literally won the Super Bowl in his first year with LA. He will be a dependable option this year and could be sneakily good.

2) Jared Goff

Jared Goff is morphing into a legitimate starting quarterback. Gone are the days when he couldn't win or even call a play without Sean McVay's help and he helped lead one of the NFL's most explosive offenses last season. With more weapons to play with this season, he will be a very good option at quarterback. Managers who don't draft Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson can do a lot worse than Goff.

1) Tua Tagovailoa

Is Tua Tagovailoa the biggest fantasy football sleeper?

When he was healthy and not concussed, Tua Tagovailoa was an MVP candidate. With another year under his belt, he will probably be as good if not better, especially considering he seems to have bulked up in the offseason. If the Miami Dolphins do sign Dalvin Cook, then this entire offense will be good and Tagovailoa will be one of the top fantasy quarterbacks. He will easily outplay his ADP.

