Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions, Odds, and Picks - Week 17 MNF odds and prediction

An early January AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns would already be a must-watch.

Add in the fact that this is likely expected to be Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's last game at Heinz Field and this game just got even more enticing.

The Steelers suffered a 36-10 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week and if there were ever a week to redeem themselves, this would be it. The Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day 24-22.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a whopping four interceptions last Saturday during that game.

The AFC North saw three teams reach the playoffs in 2020. The Steelers took the division title while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns earned wild card spots.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the division title on Sunday afternoon and are the only team in the division guaranteed a playoff spot. The Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Monday Night Football | Week 17 of the 2021 regular season

Date and Time - Monday, January 3, 2022 8:15 PM EST

Venue - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spreads

Browns: +3.0 (-115)

Steelers: -3.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Browns: +125

Steelers: -145

Totals

Browns: o43.0 (-110)

Steelers: u43.0 (-110)

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala And so the #Browns are officially eliminated from the playoffs. They now go into Heinz Field tomorrow, where Ben Roethlisberger is almost assuredly playing the final home game of his 18-year career, and the #Steelers MUST win to keep a playoff berth possible. And so the #Browns are officially eliminated from the playoffs. They now go into Heinz Field tomorrow, where Ben Roethlisberger is almost assuredly playing the final home game of his 18-year career, and the #Steelers MUST win to keep a playoff berth possible.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Picks

The Steelers defense, led by Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt, who are having standout seasons, should be able to get to the Browns offense and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield's ongoing struggles could be highlighted by the Steelers defense.

The Steelers should be able to cover the three-point spread over the Browns.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries

The Steelers will be without punter Pressley Harvin, who is dealing with an illness as well as the aftermath of his father's passing on Christmas Day.

Linebacker Buddy Johnson is also out due to a foot injury. Steelers center Kendrick Green is listed as questionable with an injury to his foot.

The Cleveland Browns will play Monday Night Football without each of their starting safeties as John Johnson III (hamstring) and Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out.

To make matters worse for their secondary, cornerback Troy Hill will also miss the game due to a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Kareem Hunt are both listed as questionable, so stay tuned to get a final report on their statuses.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Head-to-Head

One of the most storied rivalries in the National Football League. The Steelers and Browns have faced each other 140 times since 1950. The Steelers lead the series 78-61-1.

The Steelers won the most recent matchup between the two on Halloween with a 15-10 win over Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions

The Steelers offensive line has had some injury woes the last few weeks, but the explosiveness of rookie running back Najee Harris to make plays as well as become an excellent blocker has helped Pittsburgh's offense tremendously.

Diontae Johnson is having a breakout season of his own in 2021, reaching the 1,000 yard receiving mark for the first time in his career. Look for him to be a factor and a weapon for Roethlisberger in the passing game.

Prediction:

The Steelers will defeat the Browns 24-21 sending Ben Roethlisberger out with his last win at Heinz Field.

