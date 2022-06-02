Colin Cowherd explains why Rams are unlikely to hand Aaron Donald a huge contract extension 

Aaron Donald and Von Miller are both coming off a Super Bowl victory. Von Miller cashed in with the Buffalo Bills, signing a six-year, $120 million deal. At the same time, Donald is waiting for the Rams to give him a big contract for his work. However, one NFL analyst doesn't expect a similar-level deal for the Rams pass rusher.
Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd explained why the Rams might try and stiff the pass rusher. Here's how he put it:
“Now it's important, the Rams would love to have him back, obviously [it would be] great. But his best season was four years ago and interior defensive lineman can age really fast. He is still fantastic. But he did get a huge signing bonus four years ago, he got 40 million cash. So let's not make it like that."
Story continues below ad
He continued:
"Even this year. He's a $27 million cap hit. Now a lot of that's not in cash. But he got paid and when he got paid, he was the first $20-million-a-year player who wasn't a quarterback. So when you start reading about his contract, and this is not a knock on him, because he's unbelievably low maintenance, [there's] just no comparison in the league for him."
Story continues below ad
He concluded by saying:
"The Rams absolutely want him back. But I do think with Aaron Donald, there is a price. He's 31. He's an interior defensive lineman. And also, you got to remember with the Rams, Stafford didn't take the most money. Cooper Kupp is not going to take the most money.”
Aaron Donald's NFL career
Story continues below ad
The pass rusher's career can essentially be split into two separate eras. The first era began in 2014, when he was drafted with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. In his first four seasons, he alternated between double-digit sack seasons and sub-ten sack seasons.
However, starting with the second season of the Sean McVay era, the pass rusher found a new gear. Since 2018, he has earned double-digit sacks every season. Since 2018, his worst season saw him earning 12.5 sacks in 2019.
Story continues below ad
Between 2014-2017, Donald's worst season came in 2016, earning eight sacks. Put simply, the interior pass rusher's career has been nothing short of legendary in the eyes of most. Will he get the payday he's pulling for?
If the Rams are serious about retaining the Super Bowl this year, they will need him on the field. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.