Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a dominating season in which they came very close to winning the Super Bowl. They finished the regular season with an impressive record of 14-3 and were the first seed in the NFC.

Expectations are still high for the Eagles for the upcoming campaign, and many think they can repeat their last season's heroics. However, Colin Cowherd is predicting regression from the reigning NFC champions in 2023.

Here's what Cowherd said on his show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the Philadelphia Eagles will pull back this year. I think they'll still win the division but last year it was, you know, it's pretty remarkable 13-14 wins rolling over everybody and my point was look at the quarterbacks they faced."

"I believe Philadelphia is going to be good but it's not going to look like last year, where they got ahead of bad quarterbacks.... Philadelphia is going to be really good."

"I don't think they're gonna be great, just because of who they play, go look at the last three Super Bowl teams, they lose. Kansas City last year faced Burrow and Allen, 0-2 you go, that's the way it works."

Cowherd still believes that the Philadelphia Eagles will be a Super Bowl contender and will repeat as NFC East division winners, but he doesn't see them getting the same amount of wins as last season.

The upcoming season for the Eagles features a more challenging schedule, so all eyes will be on Jalen Hurts and the rest of the team to see how they perform against quality opposition.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"It's not going to look like last year... That's the way it works." — It's OK to say the Eagles will take a step back..."It's not going to look like last year... That's the way it works." — @ColinCowherd It's OK to say the Eagles will take a step back..."It's not going to look like last year... That's the way it works." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/1VxL7OWLl5

Jalen Hurts came close to winning the MVP award last season

Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions

Last season, Jalen Hurts was in line to win the MVP award, but a shoulder injury forced him to miss some games. As a result, Patrick Mahomes was able to run away with the prestigious accolade.

Hurts also had a dominant performance in the Super Bowl, but Mahomes was once again able to steal the victory from the Eagles' quarterbacks. Given that Hurts is now a solidified top-five quarterback in the league, it will be interesting to see how he performs in 2023.

He had a passer rating of 101.5 with 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 games. Hurts also rushed for 760 yards on 165 carries while recording 13 rushing touchdowns.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes