“You’ve got to go back to being boring and the basics” - Colin Cowherd gives Patrick Mahomes advice on how to fix his struggles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won five straight games. But Mahomes hasn't played a large part in why they've won those games. Instead, it's been the defense, which played poorly in the first half of the season, that has stepped up. They've held their last five opponents to 17 or fewer points.

Mahomes has thrown just three interceptions in their five-game winning streak. He still hasn't played to the standards we're accustomed to seeing. Colin Cowherd took to his radio show to address Mahomes' struggles. He even gave the 2018 MVP advice on what he needs to do to regain top form.

@ColinCowherd on the Chiefs' QB not throwing a touchdown pass for the second straight week: "Patrick Mahomes has to go back to the basics."

Colin Cowherd gives Patrick Mahomes advice on how to fix his struggles

Cowherd believes Patrick Mahomes will work his way out of this slump eventually. Cowherd acknowledges Mahomes' good traits, such as being coachable and not cocky. But the fundamentals are what the 26-year-old Mahomes needs to work on to fix his season. Cowherd said:

"This is why I think Mahomes will be fine. He's not cocky, he's totally coachable, he's super talented, he's a great kid. But he's got to go back to being boring and the basics. But the problem is their identity, their core identity is offense. They're not running the football, now they're not passing it well."

Cowherd's point on the Chiefs' lack of a rushing attack has been echoed throughout the season. Andy Reid has been vocal about trying to get his running backs involved. However, the Chiefs are just 19th in rush attempts per game.

Patrick Mahomes would benefit from Clyde Edwards-Helaire getting more touches. Mahomes has the second-most passing attempts in the NFL despite Reid's desire to run the ball further.

Being "boring," as Cowherd said, is something we never saw from Mahoems before this season. In his first three seasons, he was an electrifying player. Nobody pushed the ball further downfield than Mahomes, and it was always successful.

Ever since defenses have clamped down on deep routes to Tyreek Hill, Mahomes has had to take check-downs more than ever. He hasn't been nearly as good in this kind of offense and has 12 interceptions already. But not all the blame should go his way, as his receivers have dropped multiple interceptions.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Patrick Mahomes has 12 interceptions this season, tied for his most in a season in his career and more than he had in his last 2 seasons combined (11). Close to half have come off deflected passes like the one to Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes has 12 interceptions this season, tied for his most in a season in his career and more than he had in his last 2 seasons combined (11). Close to half have come off deflected passes like the one to Tyreek Hill.

Is Cowherd right that Mahomes needs to learn how to play boring football? It's hard to say. But the Chiefs are winning games without their quarterback playing at a high level. Assuming Mahomes eventually finds his way, the Chiefs are positioned to be one of the toughest outs in the playoffs regardless of conference.

