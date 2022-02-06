Could Jimmy Garoppolo replace the retired Tom Brady as Tampa Bay's starting quarterback?

Now that Tom Brady has retired, many are curious to know who will be selected to take his place? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are apparently considering several options to replace Tom Brady, with one of them being Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was Tom Brady's backup during his time with the New England Patriots and had a successful career there.

One of the most interesting stories of the offseason could be if the #49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the #Bucs. Taking over for the legend Tom Brady in Tampa what he was supposed to do for the #Patriots

That's one of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers are looking to him as a possible candidate to replace Brady, as Garoppolo has previously served as a solid backup for Tom Brady.

Garoppolo didn't perform poorly for the 49ers, throwing for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, but he has proven to be injury prone and is not the same level of playmaker that Brady was.

Trading for Garoppolo might be the easiest route for the Bucs. They wouldn't have to give up many draft picks and he has the experience they may be looking for in a starter.

Garoppolo may not be Tom Brady, but he's not a slouch either. He has led the 49ers to more Super Bowl and the NFC Championship appearances in recent years than current NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

One former NFL general manager summed up why the Bucs should look into acquiring Garoppolo.

”He’s got a good win-loss record, but he’s not dynamic,” he said. “He’s Matt Hasselbeck. He’s going to be smart, he’s going to do the right stuff, but he’s just not a really talented arm or good athlete and he’s not going to make some plays.”

But is that enough to convince the Buccaneers to trade for him?

Tom Brady will be a tough act to follow

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Whoever replaces Brady in Tampa is going to have a hard time filling the legendary quarterback's shoes, but there are guys out there on the market who might be up to the task, one of them being Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson.

There have been rumors for years that Wilson has wanted out of Seattle and the Bucs may pursue him if they don't end up with Garoppolo. Wilson has led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice, winning one of them.

The Bucs could also stay in-house, and work with back-up Kyle Trask. Trask is a talented quarterback out of the University of Florida and was named second-team All-SEC just a few years ago.

The Bucs staff, if they are patient, could work with Trask to shape him into a good NFL quarterback, but it sounds as if they don't want to wait for that to happen. They want to win now, which is why they may look to trade for their next starting QB.

