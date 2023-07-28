Deuce Vaughn and his NFL journey started when the Dallas Cowboys took the Kansas State star in the sixth round of this year's draft. The training camp is underway as the rookie is taking some reps.

One of his reps became viral as Vaughn broke out on the run-up the middle. Many Cowboys fans seemed confused, thinking Vaughn was football phenom Baby Gronk.

They took to Twitter to express what they saw in the video:

Other Cowboys fans were impressed with what they saw in Vaughn during the video:

Vaughn has a stellar career at Kansas State as he rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season.

It was the eighth-most in all of college football as it led him to become a Consensus All-American for the second time. Vaughn's first time was in his sophomore season.

His dad, Chris Vaughn, is the assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys. He called his son to share he had been drafted by the team.

How fast is Deuce Vaughn?

Vaughn at this year's NFL Combine

The Cowboys running back didn't participate in the 40-yard dash at this year's Combine. He had an ear infection and a 101.5 temperature ahead of the combine. However, Vaughn owns a self-recorded time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

He did participate in three events at the combine. Vaughn had a vertical jump of 35-and-a-half feet and a broad jump of nine-feet-eight inches. The talented running back put up 17 reps in the bench press.

How did Deuce Vaughn get his nickname?

Deuce Vaughn was named after his father, but it was his mother Marquette who gave him the nickname “Deuce” when he was born on November 1, 2001.

Here's what he said about the nickname with KSNT Sports in Sept. 2020:

“I have a whole bunch of family on my mom’s side that was going to call me Junior and she was not having that, so she was automatically, like, Deuce, for two, and ever since it just kind of stuck around.”

Vaughn went by Chris in school and Deuce in football growing up in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His mom loved the nickname and calls him Deuce to this day.