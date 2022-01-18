WATCH: Cowboys fans throw trash at officiating crew, own players after a controversial loss to 49ers

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! https://t.co/mlVttbFlpg

Everyone saw the end of the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers game, but just in case you missed it, here is a recap. The Cowboys were down to their final play with 14 seconds left in the game when quarterback Dak Prescott ran, instead of throwing a hail mary to win the game.

Time runs out, and the Cowboys lose 23-17. After the game, some Boys fans, who were not pleased with the outcome, started throwing things onto the field.

At first, it was thought that the Cowboys fans were throwing these items at their own players, but in reality, they were throwing at the officials, who they felt blew the call by not spotting the ball and getting out of the way before time expired.

The Boys quarterback Dak Prescott even talked about the incident and was disappointed at first by the fans but later corrected himself when he found out that fans were actually throwing at the refs, who may have blown the call.

Prescott then said, "Credit to them (fans) then."

After the game also, there were videos of fans getting into fights in front of AT&T Stadium. It was a tough loss for fans to swallow after the season they have had. They were expecting a lot out of this and had high expectations.

Not the first time the Cowboys have suffered a crushing defeat in the playoffs

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys fans have tasted a lot of crushing playoff defeats in recent years. Most recently was in the 2014 NFC playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

During that game, the Cowboys were one play away from making the NFC Championship game when the refs made another controversial call that cost the team a victory.

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo threw a pass to wide receiver Dez Bryant. It looked like he had caught the ball, but the refs ruled it an incomplete pass. To this day, there is still talk about whether or not Bryant caught the ball.

Another loss that lives in Cowboys fans' minds is the 2006 NFC Wilcard game against the Seattle Seahawks, when the Cowboys had a chance to win the game on a game-winning field goal. Romo fumbled the snap, costing the Cowboys the victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Romo tried to throw for the game-winning touchdown after he fumbled it, but it fell short. This game can be added to the Cowboys list of crushing defeats that will live on in fans' minds forever.

Edited by Windy Goodloe