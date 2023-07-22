Cowboys superfan Jamie Foxx drops update, gets emotional on major health scare

Jamie Foxx is known for entertaining fans all over the world and being one of the biggest Dallas Cowboys fans out there. Back in April, the Oscar-winning actor suffered a health scare while on set filming a movie.

His daughter Corrine shared that he was getting better in May following his hospitalization. Foxx has released a statement for the first time since, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers:

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud pic.twitter.com/0xe4JiDpBG Jamie Foxx gives his first public update since his health scare

While Jamie Foxx didn't divulge the specifics of his health issue, he said that he went to "hell and back." The singer and comedian added that his journey to recovery "had some potholes" and that he's able to work once again.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys fan appeared at the team's training camp in Oxnard, California last August. Foxx did some impressions of notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith to the delight of those in attendance.

He also debuted a Cleveland A. Smith character while on "First Take" in 2017. Foxx trolled Smith following a Cowboys win over the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 season on Instagram.

Can Jamie Foxx's Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl in 2023?

Foxx at a Dallas Cowboys game

Jamie Foxx saw his Cowboys finish last season with a 12 - 5 record and in second place in the NFC East. Dallas defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round but fell to the 49ers in the Divisional.

That game saw quarterback Dak Prescott throw for 206 yards and two interceptions in the 13 - 10 loss to San Francisco.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“This is some bulljive; this is a team account! To throw Dak under the bus to this level is not the way you do business.” — @ShannonSharpe The Cowboys official Twitter account says ‘Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice’ in loss vs. 49ers:“This is some bulljive; this is a team account! To throw Dak under the bus to this level is not the way you do business.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/7nZBJlUYOC

Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15 and stated he will throw 10 or fewer interceptions this upcoming season. The Cowboys have one of the toughest schedules in the 2023 season.

This includes a rematch with the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. We'll see if Foxx's Cowboys can make it deeper in the playoffs this upcoming season.

