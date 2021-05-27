Colin Cowherd refutes Ron Wolf, says NFL QBs are not divas, they are simply seeking competency

Last week, former Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf said the NFL has a "quarterback diva problem." He was referring to quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, implying that they are trying to control the way that their franchises operate.

On Fox Sports' "The Herd", host Colin Cowherd refuted Wolf and said he supported the league's quarterbacks and insisted that "there isn't a diva issue."

"Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are not divas. They're all-time great talents who are simply seeking competency."



Quarterbacks want competency and respect

It all started with a media appearance by Ron Wolf, where he said:

"We have a lot of divas playing in the league right now. I fail to understand that all these guys have long-term deals. I can’t believe the game has changed that remarkably.”

Colin Cowherd took to his morning show to not only defend the current quarterbacks in the NFL but to explain why the league operates the way it does.

Cowherd said the top quarterbacks have standards for how their teams should operate and expect a lot from their franchises. He then called for Ron Wolf to 'just be quiet' and added:

"20 years ago you could have an average quarterback, the best player be a running back, have a good defense and make Super Bowls. 25 years ago that happened a lot, you really didn't throw the ball much."

Cowherd further explained that NFL teams invest most of their resources into their offenses because the league's safety rules have changed in favor of offensive players. Due to those changes, the quarterbacks have become the most important figure in every locker room. Hence, they expect competency from the team.

Cowherd continued to explain the importance of quarterbacks in the NFL by giving an example of the New England Patriots' first season without Tom Brady. He said:

"All the rules are for offense, what does that mean? It means that when the greatest coach in the history of the game, Bill Belichick, loses Brady, he can't even have a winning record in the AFC East!"

Cowherd continued his segment by talking about how NFL quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers expect respect from the franchises. Cowherd said Rodgers expects to be told about coaching changes and draft picks because he is on a long-term deal and that he should be treated as a valuable asset.

In his closing arguments, Colin Cowherd said:

"Bottom line is the league is all offense, the quarterbacks are everything."

So, to Cowherd, quarterbacks aren't divas. They are the main attraction in the NFL and that is the way the league wants it.