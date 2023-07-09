Dak Prescott seems to find himself in the spotlight as being the quarterback of the Cowboys shines a bigger light. Prescott admits to liking the team growing up in Louisiana and that fandom was put to the test. The former Mississippi State star was asked about the team's Super Bowl memory in a recent interview.

The Cowboys quarterback noted that he doesn't recall any memory of Dallas playing in a Super Bowl. This caused Prescott to have an awkward moment, but he could have a good reason for his answer. Dallas last won the Lombardi Trophy in the 1995 season.

Dak Prescott was six months away from turning three years old that season. 27 years later, the Dallas Cowboys have not made it back to the Super Bowl. That 1995 season was also the last time the team made it to an NFC Championship game.

The closest Dallas has gotten in the playoffs is the NFC Divisional Round since that 1995 season.

Prescott has led the team in three of their seven appearances in the Divisional Round. He's led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times in his seven seasons as the starter. In six career playoff games, Prescott has thrown for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Can Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys to the Conference Championship game this season?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott and the Cowboys will have a tough time in the NFC East to reach the Conference Championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending NFC Champions, while the New York Giants are contenders as well.

Heading out west, the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Cowboys in the Divisional Round last season, are legit contenders this season. The Seattle Seahawks could be formidable foes for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in 2023.

The Cowboys will be facing the 49ers, Seahawks, and Eagles (twice) on their schedule this season, ranked the fifth hardest in the league.

