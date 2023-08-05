Adam Schefter reported the details regarding safety Malik Hooker’s contract extension.

ESPN’s NFL insider tweeted:

“Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season. His agent, David Mulugheta, negotiated and confirmed the deal.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



His agent, David… pic.twitter.com/RaiUxObKzI Cowboys’ safety Malik Hooker is signing a three-year contract extension worth up to $24 million that includes an $8 million signing bonus paid in the next next 15 days and $16.5 million guaranteed. The deal ties him to the team through the 2026 season.His agent, David… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After learning about Hooker’s contract, a football fan wittingly reacted:

“Overpaid a hooker 😂😂😂😂”

Another person commented:

“27-year-old safety. Last team declines his 5th-year option. Significant injury history. Finally has an ok season. The Jones Boys say open the vault. Of course they would..”

Christopher Moffatt @cgmoff @AdamSchefter 27 year old safety. Last team declines his 5th year option. Significant injury history. Finally has an ok season. The Jones Boys say open the vault. Of course they would..

Here are other reactions regarding Malik Hooker’s new contract.

CowboysFanTalk @Cowboys_FanTalk Malik been underrated since becoming a Cowboy but he is very important to our Defense! Well deserved! twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

A @sadnygfan The Cowboys always so weird stuff like this. Not necessarily bad. But weird twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Quintonio Brown @QuintonioBrown Look, I'm very happy for Malik Hooker here, but I don't get why the #Cowboys are paying $8,000,000 / year now to an injury-prone safety when they already have other good safeties on the roster and need to extend Micah and Zack Martin soon. Strange move by the guys who paid Zeke twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Hooker joined the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him 15th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he suited up with the squad for four seasons.

His $8 million annual average value puts him in 19th place among safeties. Derwin James has the highest value at $19,133,000, while Minkah Fitzpatrick follows at $18,403,059. Jamal Adams ($17.645 million), Jessie Bates III ($16,005,000), and Harrison Smith ($16 million) complete the top five.

Injuries have limited Hooker’s production throughout his NFL career. He played only seven games during his rookie season due to a torn ACL and MCL. Hooker finished that campaign with 22 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass deflections. In his final year with the Colts, an Achilles tear ended her season after two games.

Conversely, Hooker has been generally healthy during his time with the Cowboys. He played 15 games in 2021, finishing with 44 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception. Malik Hooker played 16 games last season, picking three interceptions and 62 tackles.

Malik Hooker Cowboys’ contract extension breakdown

Schefter shared that Hooker gets an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million guaranteed money. However, the details of his annual base salary are unknown. The three-year extension ties him to the Cowboys until 2026.

It’s the fourth contract Hooker signed in his NFL career. He agreed to a four-year, $12.59 million rookie contract with the Colts in May 2017. Four years later, he signed a one-year, $920,000 deal with the Cowboys.

Malik Hooker agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022. He will receive a $3 million base salary and a $4.3 million cap hit in 2023.

The former Ohio State standout will fight for playing time in Dallas’ safety rotation, featuring Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukamu, and Markquese Bell.