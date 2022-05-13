×
Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, Opponents and win-loss predictions

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Heading into 2022, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has a lot to prove. He was hired as a Super Bowl-winning head coach to elevate the team to the next level.

Instead, the team has yet to even come within one game of the Super Bowl. With rumors swirling about Sean Payton potentially lining up to join the team in 2023, the pressure on the incumbent head coach is immense.

Will the team shine under pressure like a diamond or crumble like a cake? With Dak Prescott under center, fans are expecting the world in 2022. Here's a look at who they play and when, in addition to how it may shake out:

I mean, Tom Brady is opting to spend his Thanksgivings calling Cowboys and Lions games? Didn't see that coming.

Dallas Cowboys schedule for 2022 NFL season:

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sun, Sept. 11, 2022vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:20 PM ETNBC
2Sun, Sept. 18, 2022vs. Cincinnati Bengals4:25 PM ETCBS
3Mon, Sept. 26, 2022at New York Giants7:15 PM ETESPN/ABC
4Sun, Oct. 2, 2022vs. Washington Commanders1:00 PM ETFOX
5Sun, Oct. 9, 2022at Los Angeles Rams4:25 PM ETFOX
6Sun, Oct. 16, 2022at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 PM ETNBC
7Sun, Oct. 23, 2022vs. Detroit Lions1:00 PM ETCBS
8Sun, Oct., 30, 2022vs. Chicago Bears1:00 PM ETFOX
9BYE
10Sun, Nov. 13, 2022at Green Bay Packers4:25 PM ETFOX
11Sun, Nov. 20, 2022at Minnesota Vikings4:25 PM ETCBS
12Thu, Nov. 24, 2022vs. New York Giants4:30 PM ETFOX
13Sun, Dec. 4, 2022vs. Indianapolis Colts8:20 PM ETNBC
14Sun, Dec. 11, 2022vs. Houston Texans1:00 PM ETFOX
15Sun, Dec. 18, 2022at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM ETFOX
16Sat, Dec. 24, 2022vs. Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PM ETFOX
17Thu, Dec. 29, 2022at Tennessee Titans8:15 PM ETPrime Video
18TBAat Washington CommandersTBATBA

Dallas Cowboys' 2022 NFL schedule prediction

Week 1 - Sept. 11: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If it feels like this has been a Week 1 matchup in the past, that's because it was. The two met in the season-opener last year. As such, the result will be the same, with a victory for Tom Brady.

Week 2 - Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas falls before Joe Burrow. As such, the 0-2 team finds itself already on the brink.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at New York Giants

Dallas wins their first game of the year. Daniel Jones proves to be a guy on his way out, thanks to his performance in this game.

Week 4 - Oct. 2: vs. Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz repays the Commanders' faith in him. He decimates the Cowboys, winning be ten points in a high-scoring contest.

Week 5 - Oct. 9: at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are defending world champs, and they prove it again here. The Cowboys put up a big fight, but the Rams prove to be too strong.

Week 6 - Oct. 16: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles take care of business. Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott engage in a medium-scoring affair, with Hurts getting the last laugh, thanks to AJ Brown.

Week 7 - Oct. 23: vs Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions fall to Dallas. In a battle of teams on the brink, the NFC East team manages to use the Lions as a life-preserver.

Week 8 - Oct. 30: vs. Chicago Bears

Dallas manages to string together two wins on the trot after defeating Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Simply put, the Bears' moribund offense cannot keep up with the Cowboys' attack, even without Amari Cooper.

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 13: at Green Bay Packers

The conference rivals square off in a dramatic environment. Dallas loses to Aaron Rodgers, who gives a quote cirulated nationally by the media.

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Week 11 - Nov. 20: at Minnesota Vikings

Dallas bounces back with a victory over the Packers' arch rival. The Vikings lose a tight game, thanks to Kirk Cousins' late game anti-heroics.

Week 12 - Nov. 24: vs. New York Giants

Now Dallas is cooking with gas. The team sweeps Daniel Jones, who is simply waiting for his release at this point.

Week 13 - Dec. 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Riding a high, the team runs into the buzzsaw that is Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. They lose by three touchdowns.

Week 14 - Dec. 11: vs Houston Texans

Luckily, the team has a good bounceback game against a rebuilding Houston Texans. Dallas wins handsomely.

Week 15 - Dec. 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas has its way with the Jaguars, who are starting to wonder if they ruined Trevor Lawrence. Either way, the Cowboys now find themselves squarely in the division race.

Week 16 - Dec. 24: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas gets revenge on the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts has been spuddering under the pressure of an early-season high.

Week 17 - Dec. 29: at Tennessee Titans

Dallas squeaks by with a win over the Malik Willis-led Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill looks on in horror as the Titans miss an extra point to lose the game.

Week 18 - TBA: at Washington Commanders

With the playoffs in sight, the team has a chance to save their season after a tough start. But instead of a late-season implosion by Carson Wentz, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott slip at the last moment, falling to the Commanders and finding themselves needing help to get in.

Dallas Cowboys final record prediction: 9-8

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

