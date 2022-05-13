Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, Opponents and win-loss predictions

Heading into 2022, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has a lot to prove. He was hired as a Super Bowl-winning head coach to elevate the team to the next level.

Instead, the team has yet to even come within one game of the Super Bowl. With rumors swirling about Sean Payton potentially lining up to join the team in 2023, the pressure on the incumbent head coach is immense.

Will the team shine under pressure like a diamond or crumble like a cake? With Dak Prescott under center, fans are expecting the world in 2022. Here's a look at who they play and when, in addition to how it may shake out:

Dallas Cowboys schedule for 2022 NFL season:

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sun, Sept. 11, 2022 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM ET NBC 2 Sun, Sept. 18, 2022 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET CBS 3 Mon, Sept. 26, 2022 at New York Giants 7:15 PM ET ESPN/ABC 4 Sun, Oct. 2, 2022 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET FOX 5 Sun, Oct. 9, 2022 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET FOX 6 Sun, Oct. 16, 2022 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET NBC 7 Sun, Oct. 23, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET CBS 8 Sun, Oct., 30, 2022 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET FOX 9 BYE 10 Sun, Nov. 13, 2022 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET FOX 11 Sun, Nov. 20, 2022 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET CBS 12 Thu, Nov. 24, 2022 vs. New York Giants 4:30 PM ET FOX 13 Sun, Dec. 4, 2022 vs. Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM ET NBC 14 Sun, Dec. 11, 2022 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET FOX 15 Sun, Dec. 18, 2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET FOX 16 Sat, Dec. 24, 2022 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET FOX 17 Thu, Dec. 29, 2022 at Tennessee Titans 8:15 PM ET Prime Video 18 TBA at Washington Commanders TBA TBA

Dallas Cowboys' 2022 NFL schedule prediction

Week 1 - Sept. 11: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If it feels like this has been a Week 1 matchup in the past, that's because it was. The two met in the season-opener last year. As such, the result will be the same, with a victory for Tom Brady.

Week 2 - Sept. 18: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas falls before Joe Burrow. As such, the 0-2 team finds itself already on the brink.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: at New York Giants

Dallas wins their first game of the year. Daniel Jones proves to be a guy on his way out, thanks to his performance in this game.

Week 4 - Oct. 2: vs. Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz repays the Commanders' faith in him. He decimates the Cowboys, winning be ten points in a high-scoring contest.

Week 5 - Oct. 9: at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are defending world champs, and they prove it again here. The Cowboys put up a big fight, but the Rams prove to be too strong.

Week 6 - Oct. 16: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles take care of business. Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott engage in a medium-scoring affair, with Hurts getting the last laugh, thanks to AJ Brown.

Week 7 - Oct. 23: vs Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions fall to Dallas. In a battle of teams on the brink, the NFC East team manages to use the Lions as a life-preserver.

Week 8 - Oct. 30: vs. Chicago Bears

Dallas manages to string together two wins on the trot after defeating Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Simply put, the Bears' moribund offense cannot keep up with the Cowboys' attack, even without Amari Cooper.

Week 9 - BYE

Week 10 - Nov. 13: at Green Bay Packers

The conference rivals square off in a dramatic environment. Dallas loses to Aaron Rodgers, who gives a quote cirulated nationally by the media.

Week 11 - Nov. 20: at Minnesota Vikings

Dallas bounces back with a victory over the Packers' arch rival. The Vikings lose a tight game, thanks to Kirk Cousins' late game anti-heroics.

Week 12 - Nov. 24: vs. New York Giants

Now Dallas is cooking with gas. The team sweeps Daniel Jones, who is simply waiting for his release at this point.

Week 13 - Dec. 4: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Riding a high, the team runs into the buzzsaw that is Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts. They lose by three touchdowns.

Week 14 - Dec. 11: vs Houston Texans

Luckily, the team has a good bounceback game against a rebuilding Houston Texans. Dallas wins handsomely.

Week 15 - Dec. 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas has its way with the Jaguars, who are starting to wonder if they ruined Trevor Lawrence. Either way, the Cowboys now find themselves squarely in the division race.

Week 16 - Dec. 24: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas gets revenge on the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts has been spuddering under the pressure of an early-season high.

Week 17 - Dec. 29: at Tennessee Titans

Dallas squeaks by with a win over the Malik Willis-led Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill looks on in horror as the Titans miss an extra point to lose the game.

Week 18 - TBA: at Washington Commanders

With the playoffs in sight, the team has a chance to save their season after a tough start. But instead of a late-season implosion by Carson Wentz, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott slip at the last moment, falling to the Commanders and finding themselves needing help to get in.

Dallas Cowboys final record prediction: 9-8

