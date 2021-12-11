DFS Week 14: 3 Tight Ends to target

The barren desolation we call tight ends in DFS is always a conundrum for DFS players. The position has very few studs, and it’s mostly a dart throw week-to-week. For Week 14, nothing changes in the top two for this position (Travis Kelce and George Kittle), but there are other sleeper options for DFS managers.

This week, we look at the top option (Kelce) but consider two other tight ends who will see increased usage due to injuries ahead of them, including Austin Hooper and Ricky Seals-Jones. Based on matchup, DFS players can either pay up for Kelce or take a shot at two of the cheaper options at the position.

DFS Tight Ends for Week 14

#1 - Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $3,400 | FanDuel $5,000)

With both TEs Harrison Bryant and David Njoku out, Austin Hooper is the lone tight end left for the Cleveland Browns, who face a Baltimore Ravens defense that is generous towards fantasy tight ends. At his DFS price, Hooper is an opportunistic value pick this week. The Browns figure to rely on their run game as always, but the times when QB Baker Mayfield does drop back to throw, look for Hooper to be one of his first reads.

#2 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings $7,400 | FanDuel $7,500)

Sometimes the obvious play is just that: the obvious play. Between a bye week and two Sunday Night Games since Week 10, Travis Kelce has not been on the DFS main slate for some time. His price remains high, but the matchup is automatic. Pencil in Kelce as your pay-up candidate and watch him get you at least 10 fantasy points. His ceiling might be lower this season, but given the wasteland of fantasy TEs, that’s a plus for the position.

#3 - Ricky Seals-Jones, TE Washington Football Team (DraftKings $3,600 | FanDuel $4,500)

The Dallas Cowboys are also generous in giving up fantasy points to tight ends, and after TE Logan Thomas’s season-ending injury, Ricky Seals-Jones will be the first option at the position for this week’s NFC East showdown. Look for the surging Washington Football Team, seeking its fourth win in a row to use all the offensive weapons at its disposal to take one from the Cowboys. For DFS, Seals-Jones is a sleeper candidate who could end up winning your GPP or cash game for Week 14.

