Did Adrian Peterson get eliminated from Dancing with the Stars? Former Viking RB bids emotional goodbye to reality show

Yes, NFL legend Adrian Peterson has officially been eliminated from Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars." The one-time NFL MVP's run in the hit reality show ended when he and his partner Britt Stewart were sent home on Tuesday, and now ten contestants remain in the competition.

Paterson was eliminated despite letting down his guard and showing his soft side for the first time this season. The Seattle Seahawks icon got his best performance so far from a statistical point, earning his first '7' scores in the competition (for a total of 21/30).

That came after he performed a patented "Viennese Waltz dance" to Baby Mine from the movie Dumbo. Paterson later told the judges that he had been practicing at home with his newborn baby.

However, despite Paterson and his partner posting the sixth-highest judges' score for the night, his fate was sealed by the fans, as on "Dancing with the Stars," a participant's fate is determined by the aggregate of judges' points as well as audience votes.

Following his elimination, Paterson thanked his professional dancing partner, Stewart, in a heartfelt statement.

The NFL icon said to Stewart as they exited the ballroom:

"I just want to say thank you for everything. This journey was amazing. She was a heck of a coach, and even though we had our ups and downs, you really pushed me and brought the best out of me. I really enjoyed this journey. It is a great group of people. It was lovely."

Adrian Peterson's NFL Legacy

Adrian Peterson is regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time and a top-five player in his era. The Oklahoma alum has played for seven franchises, but the best spell of his career was spent with the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings, Paterson earned league MVP honors in 2012, the Offensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, three rushing yards leader awards, two rushing touchdowns leader awards, and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Peterson holds a plethora of NFL records, such as most rushing yards in a single game, most rushing yards in any eight-game period, most rushing yards in any eight-game period, and he is the first player to score a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

Paterson is the last non-quarterback to win the MVP Award, and that says something about how incredible his peak was in a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

Adrian Peterson's post-NFL career

While Adrian Peterson has yet to hang up his cleats, the former MVP officially hasn't played on an NFL franchise since 2021. Hence, he is semi-retired, and we await the 38-year-old to make it official in the near future.

So, since the last time that Peterson suited up for a game, the seven-time Pro Bowler has been busy. He has been running a gym in Houston with his cousin, All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams. The gym has a soccer field, an MMA training area and an incline running hill. That makes it ideal for high-level athletes and casual working-out enthusiasts.

Furthermore, he has dipped his hand into the world of reality television. Sanders appeared in the Season 4 finale of The League. He also recently got eliminated from Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars."