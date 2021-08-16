Did the Cleveland Browns do enough this off-season to win the AFC North?

The Cleveland Browns reached great heights in 2020, with a surprising appearance in the AFC Divisional Round following their first playoff win since the 1999 recreation.

It was a successful year, but no team should stop until they can get to the greatest prize of them all. Even though the Browns finished the year on a high, beating their divisional rivals Pittsburgh Steelers twice in a row before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, some of the areas on the roster still needed improvement if they were serious about reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history.

Can the Browns win the AFC North for the first time since 1989?

In 2020, the Browns qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 18 years, one of three teams from the AFC North to do so. With their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, they managed to beat the division's winners on Heinz Field.

After the offseason changes, it looks like the Steelers aren't the biggest threat to the Browns' in the AFC North anymore. Pittsburgh saw important players such as Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey leave the team. Melvin Gordon was signed to step into Dupree's shoes, but the offensive line remains a mess.

The Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, hoping that a revitalized ground game would help Ben Roethlisberger into his final season, but without a reliable offensive line, the entire offense will suffer just like last year.

If you consider those two teams, the difference between them is huge right now. The Browns overachieved last year, but they recognized that there was still a long way to go in order to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC crown. The Steelers were downright bad over the second half of the season and they kept the same approach from last year, hoping for a miracle with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

Where did the Browns get better this offseason?

The Browns did a fantastic job renewing their secondary, one that allowed 31 touchdowns last season, the 8th-highest mark in the NFL. That was their biggest weakness and they made sure to correct it.

Cleveland hired the excellent John Johnson III in free agency to stabilize middle-of-the-field coverage alongside Rodney Harrison. He's a considerable upgrade over Andrew Sendejo, last year's starter who's still a free agent following two bad years with the Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

Troy Hill was also signed from the Los Angeles Rams. A smart corner with great athleticism to break into routes, Hill will defend the slot and make a formidable trio with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome/Greedy Williams on the outside.

Who are the biggest competitors for the Browns in the AFC North in 2021?

Baltimore Ravens, the other AFC North team that went to the playoffs last year as a wild card, also won their first playoff matchup away from home before falling to the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Last year, the Browns and Ravens looked like two similar teams at the end of the season, especially following their close 47-42 game during Week 14's Monday Night Football. While their offense and their personnel were completely different, you could make a case that their strength was similar over the second half of the season.

The Ravens are the greatest competitors for the AFC North crown in 2021. Lamar Jackson is over the hump with his first playoff win, and with a reinforced group of wide receivers, Baltimore's offense can take the next step.

The AFC North battle will be one of the best to watch in 2021.

