Did Josh Dobbs have cancer? Everything we know about Vikings QB's health problems

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs had a stunning debut for the Vikings in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Tennessee Volunteers alumni entered the fray after fellow backup QB Jaren Hall departed due to a concussion.

Dobbs helped propel his team to victory with 158 passing yards and scored three total TDs in the 31–28 come-from-behind win. He made history, becoming the first QB in league history to amass consecutive three-touchdown games for different franchises.

Contrary to any erroneous reports, Dobbs does not have cancer. The Vikings' shot caller has Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes unpredictable hair loss. Dobbs consistently raises awareness for alopecia and he is a source of inspiration for people living with the autoimmune disorder.

A look into Josh Dobbs' aerospace engineering background

Besides being a talented football player, Josh Dobbs is a registered aerospace engineer. Dobbs majored in aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee. He graduated with a perfect CGPA and received the 2017 Torchbearer Award, the highest honor for an undergraduate student. It recognizes accomplishments in the community and academics.

Dobbs achieved all of this while being a key part of his university's football program. He was the best-graduating student in his course and was named to the South Eastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Exploring Josh Dobbs' career earnings and net worth

According to Spotrac, Josh Dobbs has earned $7,424,923 in his NFL career. The former fourth-round pick started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in 2017.

Dobbs has spent most of his career with the Steelers as he has taken in two stints with the franchise. The University of Tennessee alum earned $3,522,065 as a member of the Steelers.

Dobbs has appeared for six other NFL franchises, earning the journeyman QB tag for his efforts. He earned $607,058 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, $1,535,000 with the Cleveland Browns, $88,300 with the Detroit Lions and $172,500 with the Tennessee Titans. He also pocketed $666,670 with the Arizona Cardinals and $833,330 with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to reports, Dobbs is worth an estimated $3 million. This net worth comes from his playing career, sponsorship deals, and smart investment moves.