5 difference makers to watch out for in Raiders vs Bengals Wild Card Round game

The NFL's wild-card weekend begins Saturday. The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals will play in an AFC showdown. Both teams will enter the game with a 10-7 record. The Bengals won the AFC North and are the home team, while Las Vegas must travel as the wild card team.

The Bengals offense is the seventh-highest scoring offense in the NFL. They have a favorable matchup against a defense that gave up the 26th most points per game.

Both teams have difference-makers on both sides of the ball. There are plenty of pass-rushing specialists and dynamic offensive weapons between these teams to make for a thrilling game.

But who are the players most likely to affect the outcome? These are the five most likely candidates.

Five most likely difference-makers between Bengals and Raiders wild card game

# 1 - Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Although Derek Carr had the best season of his pro career with the Raiders, Joe Burrow is the better quarterback entering this game. Burrow was the biggest Pro Bowl snub in the NFL and could've been an All-Pro had it not been for Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Burrow's mental sense has caught up with his physical talent that was on display as a rookie. The second-year star knows how to read defenses better and has grown in reading through his progressions.

What makes the former number one pick scarier is that he's not afraid of clutch moments. Burrow has a swagger and determination to win that raises his ceiling, as well as those around him.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



2019 LSU

Bama

Georgia (SEC title)

Oklahoma (semi)

Clemson (natty)



2021 BENGALS

Ravens (Week 16)

Chiefs (Week 17)



In those games:



6-0 W-L

2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)

27 TD

0 Int

@PaulHembo 🏻 Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career.2019 LSUBamaGeorgia (SEC title)Oklahoma (semi)Clemson (natty)2021 BENGALSRavens (Week 16)Chiefs (Week 17)In those games:6-0 W-L2,669 Pass Yds (444/game)27 TD0 Int Joe Burrow has played 6 “have to have it games” in his career. 2019 LSUBamaGeorgia (SEC title) Oklahoma (semi) Clemson (natty) 2021 BENGALSRavens (Week 16)Chiefs (Week 17) In those games: 6-0 W-L2,669 Pass Yds (444/game) 27 TD0 Int @PaulHembo 👊🏻

The Bengals quarterback finished with the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL at just age 25. When it comes to difference-making talent, there isn't anyone more vital in this wild-card game than Burrow.

# 2 - Darren Waller

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller

Darren Waller is the most important offensive weapon on the Raiders. When he's healthy, he brings as much value to the tight-end position as Travis Kelce and George Kittle do to their respective teams.

But health has been an issue for Waller this season, who missed six games with a knee injury. Even when Waller played, he was a shell of his former self. Waller totaled just 665 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

He made his return to the lineup in Week 18 after missing five straight games. He was held in check, catching just two passes for 22 yards on nine targets.

Waller's injury was just one of many obstacles the franchise had to overcome to make it to this point. The fact that they're in the playoffs, despite Waller's injury, amid other controversies speaks to Las Vegas' coaching staff and leadership.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



*Jon Gruden emails

*Henry Ruggs fatal crash

*Damon Arnette gun video

*Lost 5 out of 6

*Darren Waller injury

*Kenyan Drake injury

*Nate Hobbs DUI arrest before Week 18



Incredible job by interim HC Rich Bisaccia and his staff. The #Raiders made the playoffs despite...*Jon Gruden emails*Henry Ruggs fatal crash*Damon Arnette gun video*Lost 5 out of 6*Darren Waller injury*Kenyan Drake injury*Nate Hobbs DUI arrest before Week 18Incredible job by interim HC Rich Bisaccia and his staff. The #Raiders made the playoffs despite...*Jon Gruden emails*Henry Ruggs fatal crash*Damon Arnette gun video*Lost 5 out of 6*Darren Waller injury*Kenyan Drake injury*Nate Hobbs DUI arrest before Week 18Incredible job by interim HC Rich Bisaccia and his staff.

Waller had been Carr's favorite target over the past two seasons, with 2,341 yards in 2020 and 2019 to show for it. The Bengals' defense is a solid unit, but their linebackers are one area Las Vegas can exploit in coverage.

That's why Waller's health is vital for the Raiders to win on the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe