Does Baker Mayfield's trade to Carolina suggest Deshaun Watson's suspension will be lessened?

Prior to learning that Baker Mayfield had been traded to the Carolina Panthers, many in NFL circles speculated that Deshaun Watson would, indeed, face a lengthy suspension.

Watson, who has been accused of serious sexual misconduct on multiple occasions, is facing numerous civil suits. The accusations extend back before he was even traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, for their part, have stood behind Watson, even after it emerged that he may well be suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

Yet, if the Browns, as a franchise, knew this punishment was coming, why on earth would they acquiesce to Mayfield’s trade demands?

It’s an interesting question, especially when you consider that the Browns had essentially told Mayfield he wasn’t wanted in Cleveland by trading for his replacement and offering him the biggest QB salary in the league.

The quarterback wasn’t given a heads-up by the team that drafted him, even though he was able to lead them to their first playoff victory since 1994.

There was a sour taste in his mouth, and he quickly assured fans he would never play for Cleveland again, penning a sincere farewell letter to supporters.

He got his wish on Wednesday as the Carolina Panthers secured the former first-overall draft selection for a return of just a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Where, though, does this leave the Browns? Do they know something we don’t in regard to Watson’s possible suspension?

Despite Mayfield's trade, nothing has definitively changed

The Browns have maintained throughout this whole ordeal that Deshaun Watson is their guy and that they will stick with him.

While rumors of a full-season suspension have emerged of late, it is important to remember that initial speculation said a ban of between four and six games was likely.

This is barely a third of the NFL season, and the Browns can surely live without him for that long, especially if it means they can offload a chunk of salary with Mayfield gone.

Furthermore, the former Heisman Trophy winner was so determined not to represent the franchise again, he could have become a real negative presence in the locker room.

There aren’t any indications, at the moment, that Watson is going to face a lighter sentence, so why else would the Browns allow Mayfield to depart?

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now. If Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time, the Browns should trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. No matter how you feel about Jimmy G, he is a proven winner for a roster ready to win now.

The Cleveland Browns may have an alternate strategy

It might not be the most popular theory, but it’s exceedingly possible that the Mayfield trade may have nothing to do with Watson’s suspension at all.

The Browns recognize that their PR has taken a hammering over their involvement with Watson, especially as further civil cases have been reported.

If Watson is to be suspended for much of the season, there is a veteran quarterback, who they could sign, who would be a helpful presence from a football perspective, as well as being an incredibly positive role-model off the field.

Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent, but the opposition toward him returning to the NFL has softened in recent times.

His workout with the Las Vegas Raiders went well; however, the problem has been finding a spot for him in the NFL.

Cleveland will likely need a reliable quarterback to carry them through the period of Watson’s suspension.

Kaepernick wants back in the NFL, while the Browns will get the added rub of signing a player that would grant them a lot of positive PR.

For Kaepernick, it could be a chance to get his feet back in the NFL door, working as Mayfield’s replacement and then, perhaps, getting a trade to a team that needs a longer-term starter in the 2023 season.

