NFL fans were shook after watching Donald Parham get knocked out cold vs Chiefs

Donald Parham looked as if he had a go-ahead touchdown in the game last night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic head injury.
Medical staff surrounded the player immediately before taking him off the field. He never gave a sign to relieve the crowd, stunning viewers at the game and at home.
Fans and viewers took to Twitter to outline their shock at the situation. From ex-NFL players and celebrities to doctors and regular viewers, seemingly everyone had an opinion on the situation.
Here's a look at what viewers had to say about the traumatic experience that unfolded at SoFi Stadium.
NFL fans react to catastrophic Donald Parham injury
Media members, doctors, ex-NFL players, and fans all gave their hopes to Parham in wishing for a speedy recovery. Later in the broadcast, it was reported that Parham had made it to a local hospital and was having tests run.
Since then, there has been little update on his status. That said, he is in stable condition.
Also Read: Rams vs Chargers brawl: Los Angeles goes bonkers at SoFi Stadium in preseason game
While he is far from alright, stable conditions are the first sign of encouragement after a tough night that could be life-changing for the Chargers tight end.
After the player was removed from the game, play resumed. Many were questioning what it was like to see something like that happen to a teammate and resume playing the game.
This writer has been in a similar situation. Back in school, during the last game of the season, one of the players on the team suffered a season-ending injury near the 50-yard line.
The game came to a halt and an ambulance was brought onto the field. It was hard to see what was going on, but the quiet and long wait was chilling.
He ended up with a broken arm, but that was unknown at the time and the sight of an ambulance at midfield taking a teammate away was sobering. It was sobering knowing it could happen to anyone.
Then, just a few minutes later, play resumed as if nothing had happened. The thoughts lingered until the first hit after getting back on the field, and it acted to refocus the team as each player eventually took a hit.
After taking a hit and realizing they were alright, the players largely reengaged at the level they were at. After the game, teammates checked in on the injured player and relayed the news to the team.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It might not be like that for every team and every player, but one thing is for sure: those are plays one doesn't forget.