NFL fans were shook after watching Donald Parham get knocked out cold vs Chiefs

Donald Parham looked as if he had a go-ahead touchdown in the game last night vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic head injury.

Medical staff surrounded the player immediately before taking him off the field. He never gave a sign to relieve the crowd, stunning viewers at the game and at home.

Fans and viewers took to Twitter to outline their shock at the situation. From ex-NFL players and celebrities to doctors and regular viewers, seemingly everyone had an opinion on the situation.

Here's a look at what viewers had to say about the traumatic experience that unfolded at SoFi Stadium.

NFL fans react to catastrophic Donald Parham injury

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

Susie Rose @dsrose11 @chargers That was absolutely chilling to see. I have never seen a body react the way his did after injury. His hands frozen in air and remaining that way the entire time while shaking uncontrollably. Any Neuro docs on this thread? That scared me and broke my heart. @chargers That was absolutely chilling to see. I have never seen a body react the way his did after injury. His hands frozen in air and remaining that way the entire time while shaking uncontrollably. Any Neuro docs on this thread? That scared me and broke my heart.

Daniel Wade @dantalkssports Very scary play with Donald Parham Jr. who went to the ground trying to make a touchdown catch and slammed his head onto the turf.



The way he seemed frozen on the ground is really concerning.



He has since moved his hands and his legs, thank God. Very scary play with Donald Parham Jr. who went to the ground trying to make a touchdown catch and slammed his head onto the turf. The way he seemed frozen on the ground is really concerning. He has since moved his hands and his legs, thank God.

Julian Edelman @Edelman11 Thoughts are with Donald Parham. Scary to watch. 🙏 Thoughts are with Donald Parham. Scary to watch. 🙏

Ryan Switzer @Switz Heavenly Father I pray in your all powerful and healing name that you would watch over Donald Parham in this very moment. Comfort his loved ones and surround them with a peace that transcends all understanding. Amen. Heavenly Father I pray in your all powerful and healing name that you would watch over Donald Parham in this very moment. Comfort his loved ones and surround them with a peace that transcends all understanding. Amen.

Jesse Morse, MD @DrJesseMorse That’s (likely) an acute concussion for Donald Parham with what is called posturing.



It looks like his arms are frozen & stuck in a weird position.



Very scary.



Hope he’s not seriously injured. That’s (likely) an acute concussion for Donald Parham with what is called posturing. It looks like his arms are frozen & stuck in a weird position. Very scary. Hope he’s not seriously injured.

Field Yates @FieldYates 🙏 for Donald Parham 🙏 for Donald Parham

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Scary scene on that field right now.

Players put their livelihood on the line every time they step in between those lines. Prayers up for Donald Parham Scary scene on that field right now.Players put their livelihood on the line every time they step in between those lines. Prayers up for Donald Parham

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 As exciting as tonight’s game was, I still can’t get the Donald Parham moment out of my head. That was terrifying. I really hope we get great news about him tomorrow. As exciting as tonight’s game was, I still can’t get the Donald Parham moment out of my head. That was terrifying. I really hope we get great news about him tomorrow.

Jacob Brown @Jbrown198666 The lack of relevant updates on Donald Parham Jr is pretty ominous The lack of relevant updates on Donald Parham Jr is pretty ominous

Kent Swanson @kent_swanson That's completely gut wrenching. Prayers up for Donald Parham. That's completely gut wrenching. Prayers up for Donald Parham.

Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero I just watched Donald Parham taken off. Don't ever tell me NFL players are overpaid. I just watched Donald Parham taken off. Don't ever tell me NFL players are overpaid.

Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL Please give us some good news on Donald Parham…I have no idea how the Chargers are even able to focus on playing football right now. Please give us some good news on Donald Parham…I have no idea how the Chargers are even able to focus on playing football right now.

Media members, doctors, ex-NFL players, and fans all gave their hopes to Parham in wishing for a speedy recovery. Later in the broadcast, it was reported that Parham had made it to a local hospital and was having tests run.

Since then, there has been little update on his status. That said, he is in stable condition.

Also Read: Rams vs Chargers brawl: Los Angeles goes bonkers at SoFi Stadium in preseason game

While he is far from alright, stable conditions are the first sign of encouragement after a tough night that could be life-changing for the Chargers tight end.

After the player was removed from the game, play resumed. Many were questioning what it was like to see something like that happen to a teammate and resume playing the game.

This writer has been in a similar situation. Back in school, during the last game of the season, one of the players on the team suffered a season-ending injury near the 50-yard line.

The game came to a halt and an ambulance was brought onto the field. It was hard to see what was going on, but the quiet and long wait was chilling.

He ended up with a broken arm, but that was unknown at the time and the sight of an ambulance at midfield taking a teammate away was sobering. It was sobering knowing it could happen to anyone.

Then, just a few minutes later, play resumed as if nothing had happened. The thoughts lingered until the first hit after getting back on the field, and it acted to refocus the team as each player eventually took a hit.

After taking a hit and realizing they were alright, the players largely reengaged at the level they were at. After the game, teammates checked in on the injured player and relayed the news to the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

It might not be like that for every team and every player, but one thing is for sure: those are plays one doesn't forget.

Edited by LeRon Haire