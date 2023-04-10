Dwayne Haskins cause of death: Was ex-Steelers QB a victim of a targeted attack? Ryan Clark drops info on civil lawsuit

The world lost quarterback Dwayne Haskins a year ago this month as his family and friends are still grieving over his tragic death. On April 9, 2022, Haskins was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while trying to get across Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Now, there could be a civil lawsuit in relation to Haskins' death, per ESPN NFL analyst and former Steelers star Ryan Clark. Clark sent out a tweet saying that there will be a future press release that will outline a lawsuit into what happened to the former Steelers quarterback.

"Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today. Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today.

Clark also noted that the suit could unearth some vital information about Haskins being targeted, which led to his death.

"Many questions remain unanswered & evidence may indicate that Dwayne Haskins was somehow targeted. The civil suit will be pivotal in uncovering information that can lead to a clearer understanding of that tragic night."

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Many questions remain unanswered & evidence may indicate that Dwayne Haskins was somehow targeted. The civil suit will be pivotal in uncovering information that can lead to a clearer understanding of that tragic night. Many questions remain unanswered & evidence may indicate that Dwayne Haskins was somehow targeted. The civil suit will be pivotal in uncovering information that can lead to a clearer understanding of that tragic night.

Per the Broward County medical examiner’s report, Dwayne Haskins’ cause of death was ruled as blunt-force trauma and an accident. The medical examiner uncovered that he had alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of his death.

His blood-alcohol level was registered at .20, which was over double the legal limit in Florida, which is .08. He also tested positive for ketamine, norketamine, and anesthetic drugs that are occasionally used recreationally.

Prior to his passing, Haskins was in Florida training with Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

In the 2022 season, the team wore Haskins’ No. 3 jersey on helmet stickers to honor him.

Dwayne Haskins lawsuit: Everything we know so far

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rick Ellsley, Haskins' lawyer, has filed a lawsuit based on evidence that has yet to be seen. This includes potential blackmail and conspiracy to rob, in which Haskins was the focal point.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: https://t.co/1F4c13qu6L

Chris Stanley, a driver that morning on Interstate 595, detailed what he saw before Haskins was hit in a 911 call. Stanley noted that he observed a truck and another vehicle moving towards Haskins on the interstate:

"He was about halfway to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway, and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment. And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left.”

As of now, the lawsuit is in its early stages, but Dwayne Haskins' family is still looking for answers.

