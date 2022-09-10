Eli Manning rubbishes concerns about Tom Brady's 11-day break to work on marriage with Gisele Bundchen affecting Bucs: "Guys have done that before"

Eli Manning may have defeated Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice, but he still respects the historic career that his former rival has built in the National Football League.

Recently, Manning was asked by Mike Greenberg what everyone should expect out of Brady after the dramatic last few months that he has had. Greenberg was referring to his retirement, then un-retirement 40 days later and then missing 11 days from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

"I expect him to be as good as he's been the last 20 plus years." @EliManning is expecting BIG things from Tom Brady this season"I expect him to be as good as he's been the last 20 plus years." .@EliManning is expecting BIG things from Tom Brady this season 👀"I expect him to be as good as he's been the last 20 plus years." https://t.co/c4jkXJbWCk

Manning noted that Brady has been playing the game for so long that he knows how to play the game. He went on to say that the Buccaneers quarterback knows his team so well that it won't be a problem. Manning then noted that Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan took the same route in 2007.

At the time, Strahan was pondering retirement and decided not to report to training camp. He ultimately did a few weeks later. The New York Giants actually went on to defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII that season.

“This guy knows how to play football. He knows the offense. He knows the players. The fact that he took a little break there in training camp ... guys have done that before. Michael Strahan did it with us, except he just didn’t report.

"He’s like, ‘I don’t think I’m coming back. I don’t know if I’m coming back.’ He just waited until the second week of training camp to come. Brady did the same thing just a different approach.”- Eli Manning

No doubt all eyes will be on the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback this Sunday night as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up the season against the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium.

Michael Jordan stars in commercial ahead of Tom Brady's 23rd season

On Thursday night, during the 2022 NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, NBC debuted a commercial for this Sunday's primetime game. The matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys has been highly anticipated since it is a rematch of the Week 1 game from last season.

"I waited 2 years to return, he couldn't wait 2 months." NBC intro for the #Cowboys #Bucs game has Michael Jordan the NBAtalking about NFL'sTom Brady."I waited 2 years to return, he couldn't wait 2 months." NBC intro for the #Cowboys-#Bucs game has Michael Jordan the NBA 🐐 talking about NFL's 🐐 Tom Brady. "I waited 2 years to return, he couldn't wait 2 months." https://t.co/GK5xUbtk7o

In the commercial, NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about Tom Brady's legacy in the NFL. He also joked that he waited two years to retire, and the Buccaneers' quarterback couldn't make it two months before returning to the game. Jordan then said that it shows how bad the quarterback wanted and needed the game and wanted and made the decision to return.

