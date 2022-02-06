Eli Manning singles out one thing he doesn't see Tom Brady doing following his retirement 

Tom Brady may have won seven Super Bowls, but New York Giants fans will be quick to state that Eli Manning defeated him and the New England Patriots twice. While both are now retired, it seems they may be going in different directions post their stint in NFL.

After announcing his retirement two seasons ago, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has ventured into a new career path. Co-hosting the "Manningcast" on ESPN has been one of them. While he seems to enjoy broadcasting along with his brother, Manning recently said he doesn't believe recently retired quarterback Tom Brady will enjoy it too.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback told TMZ Sports that he doesn't believe that Tom Brady will venture into a broadcast career and that he believes that he will focus on family time and life away from the football field relaxing for the time being.

"He's not going into broadcasting. He's too good."-Eli Manning to TMZ Sports

While the former New York Giants quarterback most likely isn't completely informed of his former competitor's retirement plans, there hasn't been any speculation that the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback would go into the broadcasting world.

What does post-football life look like for Tom Brady?

At 44 years old, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League last week, essentially ending an era.

Eli Manning @EliManning Congrats on your retirement Tom. Congrats on your retirement Tom. https://t.co/uXvRMO1BhE

Eli Manning mentioned that the quarterback is "too good" to get into a broadcasting career. While it's unclear what he meant by that, there hasn't been much speculation that he would land a job with one of the major networks.

Throughout his 22 seasons in the NFL, he has created the "TB12" brand which puts an emphasis on lifestyle and wellness. Just a few weeks ago, he furthered his brand by releasing his first ever menswear line "Brady Brand" that creates activewear for male athletes.

He is also the co-host of the "Let's Go" podcast where he talked about what he planned to do on his retirement, just one day before officially announcing the news. He said that he needed to take the time to be the father and husband that his family needs him to be. Which would lead back to Eli Manning's belief he will focus on family and relaxation right now.

