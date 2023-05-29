One former NFL star has called out the lack of help for NBA superstar Ja Morant during his gun controversy. Ricky Williams, who has changed his name to Errick Miron, understands being at the center of a controversy. The former Heisman Trophy-winning running back was suspended by the NFL twice for failing drug tests.

On "The The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," Miron said that the NBA All-Star's mental health should be a focus of conversation amid the gun situation:

“Checking on someone’s mental health is not waiting until the mental health has gotten to the place where you’re afraid," Williams said. "Checking on someone’s mental health is caring about what’s going on inside of them.

"And I think through this whole process with Ja Morant, no one’s really cared. All they’ve cared about is that he’s breaking rules or not on the court."

Morant has been at the center of many incidents in the past year. He's being investigated by the NBA for showing a firearm while on Instagram Live. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games for a similar incident in March.

Miron said that fans don't see Morant as a person once he wears his Memphis Grizzlies jersey:

“When someone puts on a jersey, they’re no longer a human being any more," Miron said. "I don’t think that’s good for athletes, because it alienates them from themselves."

The Grizzlies guard was visited by authorities, who checked on his well being, following cryptic social media posts. Morant said that the posts signaled that he's done being on social media for the time being.

Who did Errick Miron (Ricky Williams) play for in the NFL?

Miron was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the fifth pick in the 1999 draft. He spent the first three seasons with the team before being traded to the Miami Dolphins. In his first season with Miami, Miron led the league in rushing yards (1,853) and was tied for second with 16 touchdowns.

He retired after the 2003 season after just his second season with the Dolphins but returned for the 2005 season. Miron missed the 2006 season due to violating the NFL's substance policy.

The former Texas Longhorns star played four more seasons before playing his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.

