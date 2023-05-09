Fact check: Is Kyle Allen related to Josh Allen? Exploring myth around Bills QBs

Quarterback Josh Allen will have a new backup for the 2023 NFL season as the Buffalo Bills signed another Allen this offseason.

The team signed Kyle Allen to a one-year deal. Despite having the same last name, there is no relation between the two signal-callers.

However, Kyle was born in March 1996 and Josh was born two months later in May 1996.

Kyle played last season with the Houston Texans, where he started two games for the team. The 27-year-old went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, but landed with the Carolina Panthers.

He started 13 games in two seasons with the Panthers. 12 of those starts came in the 2019 season. Kyle threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions that season.

The former University of Houston quarterback was traded to the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2020 season. He started in four of the six games he appeared in from 2020 to 2021. Kyle Allen threw for 730 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception in his time with the Commanders.

Josh Allen has had quite a run as the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback since being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. After starting 11 games in his rookie season, Josh became the full-time starter in the 2019 season. He threw for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions that season.

The former Wyoming star found the endzone eight times on the ground that season. In all, Josh has finished within the top-three of the MVP voting twice as he placed third just last season. Despite not being related biologically, Kyle and Josh do possess a strong friendship.

Josh Allen and his personal life has taken over the headlines

The two-time Pro Bowler's life off the football field has been a topic of conversation this offseason. Brittany Williams, Allen's longtime girlfriend, unfollowed the BIlls star. She didn't shed any light on the matter while attending the Kentucky Derby with some friends.

Williams was in one of her friends Instagram stories with quite the caption:

Brittany Williams w/ a friend at the Kentucky Derby. Credit karbrooke_ (IG)

Neither Williams or Josh Allen have addressed the status of the relationship. They have been together since 2017 and known each other since childhood.

