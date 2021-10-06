Fantasy football 2021: Best tight ends for Week 5

The tight end position tends to lack the depth of quality players for TE1 in fantasy football, but the 2021 NFL season is showcasing a ton of potential in this position. Travis Kelce is usually the best TE in fantasy football each season, while George Kittle seems to have dropped down in the rankings with a lingering injury. After the first four games of the season, certain tight ends are standing out and some were undervalued at the start of the season. To maximize the potential of your lineup in fantasy football with Week 5, here are the top five tight ends.

Best fantasy football TEs for Week 5 2021

#1 - Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs - vs. Buffalo Bills

Connor @402Connor Travis Kelce has the 3rd highest rated run blocking grade among TEs in 2021. Kaden Smith - 80.8

George Kittle - 75.3

Travis Kelce - 75.1 Travis Kelce has the 3rd highest rated run blocking grade among TEs in 2021. Kaden Smith - 80.8

George Kittle - 75.3

Travis Kelce - 75.1 https://t.co/QXcpIYkQSp

Travis Kelce was held to just four catches for 23 yards as WR Tyreek Hill had a great game in Week 4. He had two games with 100+ yards prior to his rare low-scoring game in fantasy football. The Buffalo Bills' defense is ranked 1st against the pass, but Kelce shouldn't be affected. The WRs will likely struggle, allowing the TE to take the majority of the targets. He's projected to score just outside of 20 fantasy football points.

#2 - Darren Waller - Las Vegas Raiders - vs. Chicago Bears

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Who needs a monster game from Darren Waller tonight? Who needs a monster game from Darren Waller tonight? https://t.co/TTDOJT3EMS

Right behind Kelce is Darren Waller, who has been one of the most consistent TEs in fantasy football, never dipping below 10 points through four weeks. The Chicago Bears have a slightly-above-average defense and Las Vegas' run game has stalled. Waller has seen at least seven targets in every game this season and remains Derek Carr's number one target on important plays. He is projected to have around 15 points in Week 5.

#3 - TJ Hockenson - Detroit Lions - at Minnesota Vikings

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB TJ Hockenson tight end finishes by week (PPR): 1: 3rd

2: 2nd

3: 34th

4: 15th TJ Hockenson tight end finishes by week (PPR): 1: 3rd

2: 2nd

3: 34th

4: 15th

After a hot start to the 2021 season, TJ Hockenson has cooled off with just six catches over the last two weeks. He's still been consistent with at least eight targets in three of the four games so far. The Baltimore Ravens held him to two targets in Week 3 for just 10 yards. The Minnesota Vikings are 18th in pass defense, and Hockenson should be locked in as a TE1 to key in on. Hockenson is projected to score around 11 points in fantasy football but could eclipse it.

#4 - Dalton Schultz - Dallas Cowboys - vs. New York Giants

John Owning @JohnOwning Dalton Schultz is currently PFF's 2nd-highest graded TE (82.0), behind only Travis Kelce. #Cowboys Dalton Schultz is currently PFF's 2nd-highest graded TE (82.0), behind only Travis Kelce. #Cowboys

Dalton Schultz jumps over the likes of George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts after yet another great performance over starter Blake Jarwin. He's had at least six targets in three weeks this season and has scored in the double-digits in fantasy football points in those games. The New York Giants have several injuries on defense and Schultz is poised to continue his warpath in 2021. He's easily a top-5 TE for Week 5 despite being projected with just 9 points.

#5 - Dawson Knox - Buffalo Bills - at Kansas City Chiefs

Also Read

Dawson Knox might be a surprise as a top-5 tight end in fantasy football when he has to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense ranks 31st in pass DVOA and Knox is on a three-game streak with at least one TD (four in three games). Knox was easily undervalued at the start of the season, but he's slowly made himself a key piece of the passing game and should be a major player for Josh Allen going forward.

Edited by Henno van Deventer

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rob Gronkowski retire after 2021 season? Yes, his body is breaking down on him No, he'll play as long as Brady does 0 votes so far