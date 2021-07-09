Fantasy Football: 3 Dallas Cowboys players every fantasy owner needs to draft

As we gear up for the 2021 NFL season, fantasy football players, too, are preparing their draft strategies.

Last season, many NFL players had a down year due to no training camps or practices ahead of the campaign. The Dallas Cowboys are one team that suffered multiple setbacks in 2020, whether it was injuries, unprepared rookies or players regressing. The good news is that several of their stars are primed to have stellar seasons in 2021.

With fantasy football drafts just around the corner, here are three Dallas Cowboys you must pick for your fantasy football lineup.

Three Dallas Cowboys you need for your fantasy football team

#1 - CeeDee Lamb, WR

CeeDee Lamb had a good rookie season, nearly eclipsing 1,000 yards. With such a good outing in his debut campaign, you would assume people would be jumping at the bit to redraft him, right? Yes, but you may not be aware of just what 2021 has in store for the wide receiver.

Lamb was drafted primarily as a mid-round pick-up in 2020 and played up to his value. Dak Prescott was injured early in the season and the entire offense suffered once he was sidelined. Despite that, CeeDee Lamb finished the year with 935 yards and five touchdowns.

This season, he gets a whole training camp and should ideally have Prescott for the entire season, which will only increase his fantasy football stock. As a WR2 in Dallas, Lamb could still be a Top-15 wide receiver in the league statistically and is well worth a third-round selection. He will end up outscoring some of the wide receivers drafted long before him.

#2 - Dak Prescott, QB

Before his Week 5 injury, Dak Prescott was on pace to throw for over 6,000 passing yards. He's fully healed and could easily hit 5,200+ yards and 40+ total touchdowns this season, making him a hot ticket item for fantasy football teams.

He could end up unseating Patrick Mahomes as the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football. Prescott is currently the fifth quarterback taken around the 45th pick. Dak Prescott is worth being your QB1 and should cost you nothing more than a second-round pick. Get him if you can.

#3 - Michael Gallup, WR

Dak Prescott → Michael Gallup Connection in 2020



⭐️ 68.8 yards/game

⭐️ 6.0 targets/game

⭐️ Played on 88% of the snaps



In 2019, Gallup was the fantasy Half-PPR WR16 in PPG (12.8/g)



Michael Gallup and not Amari Cooper?

Yes, because Michael Gallup is an underrated fantasy football stud. In 2019, he had over 1,000 yards and was poised to improve on those numbers in 2020. But Dak Prescott went down, and the Cowboys' wide receivers suffered. Still, Gallup finished the campaign with 843 yards.

He's currently being drafted at around 120th and is the 49th wide receiver taken. He'll likely fall off most people's radar, and you should scoop him up late in your fantasy football draft. Gallup could eclipse 1,000 yards again and be one of the best flex players. He's currently rostered on 68% of teams on Yahoo!

