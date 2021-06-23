Fantasy Football: Predicting Top 12 Quarterbacks for 2021-2022 season

It won't be long before NFL fans start planning their fantasy football league drafts. Each season, fans draft their fantasy teams and compete against friends and family.

Drafting a quarterback in fantasy football is one of the most important aspects of managing a team. Last season saw a shift in power as quarterbacks who were just outside the top five skyrocketed upwards, while others suffered injuries that saw their playing time take a hit.

With the season not too far away, let's take a look at the quarterbacks who are expected to have a tremendous year in 2021.

Top 12 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks for 2021-2022

#1 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football in 2021. Allen is a versatile quarterback who uses his arms and legs to make plays happen, which makes him that much better of a fantasy football selection.

Allen has scored a minimum of eight rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons. The Bills have one of the top passing offenses in the National Football League so Allen will continue to be a force in the air and on the ground.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes didn't play in Week 17 and still ranked among the top in passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass attempts. Mahomes threw over 4,700 yards with a shaky offensive line, so with a new and improved line, Mahomes should throw closer to 5,000 yards.

Top ranked player by position in Half-PPR scoring, per @AndrewErickson_



QB - Patrick Mahomes

RB - Christian McCaffrey

WR - Tyreek Hill

TE - Travis Kelce



Check out the rest of the rankings ⤵️https://t.co/j9pt7AMQnr — PFF (@PFF) June 17, 2021

#3 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray was ranked among the top ten among quarterbacks in both passing and rushing last season. Murray jumped up the rankings in fantasy football points from his rookie season.

Kyler Murray is on target to throw for around 4,000 yards after coming up just shy of that mark in 2020.

#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was tremendous in 2019 and if not for the season-ending ankle injury in 2020, he would have surpassed his numbers from the year prior. In 2021, with the Cowboys' stacked wide receiving core, Dak Prescott could lead the NFL in fantasy football points.

#5 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson always ranks high in fantasy football points, mostly due to his rushing abilities. He's the top rushing quarterback in the NFL and usually has solid passing numbers as well.

In 2020, his numbers weren't as high as they were in 2019 due to the time he missed through injuries. The 2021 season should see an increase in fantasy football numbers for Jackson as the Ravens have added some offensive targets for him to utilize.

#6 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady finished in the top three among fantasy football quarterbacks in pass attempts, passing yards and touchdowns. Even at 43 years old, Brady is still one of the top drafted fantasy football quarterbacks because of his passing abilities. He won't have that many rushing yards, but he'll make up for it in the air.

#7 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

If Aaron Rodgers plays for the Packers in 2021, he will be a top ten fantasy football quarterback. Coming off an MVP year, Rodgers will be sure to throw for well over 4,000 yards and give top performances as he did in 2020.

#8 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert was the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year despite his offensive line not being as good as it is now. Herbert wasn't supposed to start the 2020 season, but due to an injury to starter Tyrod Taylor, the rookie was inserted into the starting lineup and hasn't looked back since.

#9 - Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is another versatile quarterback who racks up fantasy football points both in the air and on the ground.

It looks like Wilson will have to use his legs more in 2021 since the Seahawks' running back position is a little light. He does have D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to throw the ball to, which should help.

#10 - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

In his three starts as the Eagles' quarterback, Jalen Hurts ranked as one of the top three quarterbacks in fantasy football, throwing for 847 yards and five touchdowns. As the team's starter next season, Hurts should have an even bigger year in fantasy football.

#11 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

In 2019, Ryan Tannehill was the third-best fantasy football quarterback and ranked seventh in 2020. Tannehill, on average, has thrown for close to 4,000 yards during his time with the Titans. With the team trading for Julio Jones, Tannehill's passing numbers should only improve.

#12 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was off to a fantastic start in his rookie season until he suffered an injury in Week 11. Burrow threw for over 2,500 yards and thirteen touchdowns. The Bengals added Burrow's LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, which should make for even better chemistry on the offense.

