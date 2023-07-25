NFL
Fantasy football cheat sheet 2023: Rankings, sleepers and best strategy

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 25, 2023 17:46 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
The 2023 fantasy football season is right around the corner now that NFL training camps have officially opened. Any fantasy players who haven't yet begun preparing for the upcoming season need to start sooner than later. This fantasy football cheat sheet will help them do so. Strategy and preparation are often some of the biggest factors in pursuing a fantasy football league championship.

Fantasy football 2023: Standard rankings

Justin Jefferson
Here are the top 100 overall rankings for traditional season-long fantasy football leagues with one-QB formats:

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler
  3. Saquon Barkley
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Ja'Marr Chase
  6. Jonathan Taylor
  7. Cooper Kupp
  8. Travis Kelce
  9. Tyreek Hill
  10. CeeDee Lamb
  11. Stefon Diggs
  12. Bijan Robinson
  13. Tony Pollard
  14. Nick Chubb
  15. Davante Adams
  16. Amon-Ra St.Brown
  17. Jaylen Waddle
  18. Patrick Mahomes
  19. Derrick Henry
  20. Josh Allen
  21. Jalen Hurts
  22. Josh Jacobs
  23. AJ Brown
  24. Rhamondre Stevenson
  25. Garrett Wilson
  26. Chris Olave
  27. Tee Higgins
  28. Keenan Allen
  29. Najee Harris
  30. Mark Andrews
  31. Travis Etienne
  32. Aaron Jones
  33. Deebo Samuel
  34. Joe Burrow
  35. Mike Evans
  36. DeVonta Smith
  37. Jahmyr Gibbs
  38. Lamar Jackson
  39. Kenneth Walker
  40. Breece Hall
  41. Joe Mixon
  42. DK Metcalf
  43. Chris Godwin
  44. Amari Cooper
  45. Calvin Ridley
  46. Jerry Jeudy
  47. Drake London
  48. TJ Hockenson
  49. JK Dobbins
  50. Terry McLaurin
  51. Miles Sanders
  52. Justin Fields
  53. Tyler Lockett
  54. D'Andre Swift
  55. Cam Akers
  56. Dameon Pierce
  57. DJ Moore
  58. DeAndre Hopkins
  59. George Kittle
  60. Trevor Lawrence
  61. Michael Pittman
  62. Christian Kirk
  63. Isiah Pacheco
  64. Rachaad White
  65. Brandon Aiyuk
  66. Courtland Sutton
  67. Skyy Moore
  68. Alvin Kamara
  69. Dalvin Cook
  70. Christian Watson
  71. Mike Williams
  72. James Conner
  73. Javonte Williams
  74. Rashod Bateman
  75. George Pickens
  76. Alexander Mattison
  77. Kyle Pitts
  78. Kadarius Toney
  79. Darren Waller
  80. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  81. Diontae Johnson
  82. Marquise Brown
  83. Jordan Addison
  84. David Montgomery
  85. Justin Herbert
  86. Dallas Goedert
  87. Treylon Burks
  88. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  89. Jahan Dotson
  90. Evan Engram
  91. Antonio Gibson
  92. Tua Tagovailoa
  93. Dak Prescott
  94. Brian Robinson
  95. AJ Dillon
  96. Gabe Davis
  97. Deshaun Watson
  98. Jakobi Meyers
  99. Rondale Moore
  100. Daniel Jones

Fantasy football 2023: Sleeper rankings

Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore

Here are the top five sleepers to target at each offensive position for the 2023 fantasy football season:

Quarterbacks

  1. Russell Wilson
  2. Kenny Pickett
  3. Deshaun Watson
  4. Jared Goff
  5. Matthew Stafford

Running Backs

  1. Travis Etienne
  2. D'Andre Swift
  3. Isiah Pacheco
  4. Cam Akers
  5. JK Dobbins

Wide Receivers

  1. Skyy Moore
  2. Rashod Bateman
  3. Christian Kirk
  4. George Pickens
  5. Elijah Moore

Tight Ends

  1. Evan Engram
  2. Mike Gesicki
  3. David Njoku
  4. Juwan Johnson
  5. Chigoziem Okonkwo

Best strategy for fantasy football draft 2023

Fantasy managers who want to win their league championship are required to enter their draft day with a strategy. This is the most important event of the season, so it's crucial to get it right. While the format and scoring settings can have a major impact on draft boards, the best managers go into their drafts with a plan, while also remaining flexible.

One of the best strategies in standard season-long leagues is to target the best available running backs at the top of the draft. The rest of the positions are easier to find production later in the draft, but missing out on an elite running can potentially derail a season. After landing at least one top running back, managers can then fill out their rosters with upside players and preferable options.

One of the best ways to find upside is by targeting players in high-powered offenses projected to have a prominent role. It's also always important to have customized draft rankings handy to make sure a player is selected with the proper ADP value. Waiting for too long can cause a manager to miss out on a targeted player while pouncing too soon decreases a player's fantasy value.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
