Fantasy football cheat sheet 2023: Rankings, sleepers and best strategy

The 2023 fantasy football season is right around the corner now that NFL training camps have officially opened. Any fantasy players who haven't yet begun preparing for the upcoming season need to start sooner than later. This fantasy football cheat sheet will help them do so. Strategy and preparation are often some of the biggest factors in pursuing a fantasy football league championship.

Fantasy football 2023: Standard rankings

Justin Jefferson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the top 100 overall rankings for traditional season-long fantasy football leagues with one-QB formats:

Christian McCaffrey Austin Ekeler Saquon Barkley Justin Jefferson Ja'Marr Chase Jonathan Taylor Cooper Kupp Travis Kelce Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Bijan Robinson Tony Pollard Nick Chubb Davante Adams Amon-Ra St.Brown Jaylen Waddle Patrick Mahomes Derrick Henry Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Josh Jacobs AJ Brown Rhamondre Stevenson Garrett Wilson Chris Olave Tee Higgins Keenan Allen Najee Harris Mark Andrews Travis Etienne Aaron Jones Deebo Samuel Joe Burrow Mike Evans DeVonta Smith Jahmyr Gibbs Lamar Jackson Kenneth Walker Breece Hall Joe Mixon DK Metcalf Chris Godwin Amari Cooper Calvin Ridley Jerry Jeudy Drake London TJ Hockenson JK Dobbins Terry McLaurin Miles Sanders Justin Fields Tyler Lockett D'Andre Swift Cam Akers Dameon Pierce DJ Moore DeAndre Hopkins George Kittle Trevor Lawrence Michael Pittman Christian Kirk Isiah Pacheco Rachaad White Brandon Aiyuk Courtland Sutton Skyy Moore Alvin Kamara Dalvin Cook Christian Watson Mike Williams James Conner Javonte Williams Rashod Bateman George Pickens Alexander Mattison Kyle Pitts Kadarius Toney Darren Waller Jaxon Smith-Njigba Diontae Johnson Marquise Brown Jordan Addison David Montgomery Justin Herbert Dallas Goedert Treylon Burks JuJu Smith-Schuster Jahan Dotson Evan Engram Antonio Gibson Tua Tagovailoa Dak Prescott Brian Robinson AJ Dillon Gabe Davis Deshaun Watson Jakobi Meyers Rondale Moore Daniel Jones

Fantasy football 2023: Sleeper rankings

Skyy Moore

Here are the top five sleepers to target at each offensive position for the 2023 fantasy football season:

Russell Wilson Kenny Pickett Deshaun Watson Jared Goff Matthew Stafford

Running Backs

Travis Etienne D'Andre Swift Isiah Pacheco Cam Akers JK Dobbins

Skyy Moore Rashod Bateman Christian Kirk George Pickens Elijah Moore

Evan Engram Mike Gesicki David Njoku Juwan Johnson Chigoziem Okonkwo

Best strategy for fantasy football draft 2023

Fantasy managers who want to win their league championship are required to enter their draft day with a strategy. This is the most important event of the season, so it's crucial to get it right. While the format and scoring settings can have a major impact on draft boards, the best managers go into their drafts with a plan, while also remaining flexible.

One of the best strategies in standard season-long leagues is to target the best available running backs at the top of the draft. The rest of the positions are easier to find production later in the draft, but missing out on an elite running can potentially derail a season. After landing at least one top running back, managers can then fill out their rosters with upside players and preferable options.

One of the best ways to find upside is by targeting players in high-powered offenses projected to have a prominent role. It's also always important to have customized draft rankings handy to make sure a player is selected with the proper ADP value. Waiting for too long can cause a manager to miss out on a targeted player while pouncing too soon decreases a player's fantasy value.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!