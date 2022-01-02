Fantasy Football sleepers for Week 17 ft. Amon Ra St. Brown, Trey Lance, and Rhemondre Stevenson

Fantasy football sleepers are always a hot commodity, especially in the championship week. Sleepers are players who might be slipping under the radar of your competitors.

But if you pick them up at the right time against the right opponent, they can win you your game.

This week, there's an abundance of sleepers on the majority of waiver wires. To name a few, Amon Ra St. Brown, Rhemondre Stevenson, and Trey Lance are likely available in most leagues.

Here are the players you should go after ahead of your championship final.

Fantasy Football sleepers this week

# 1 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon Ra St. Brown has been putting up stats that rival some of the best in the league.



Last four weeks:



10 Receptions, 86 Yards, 1 TD

8 Receptions, 73 Yards

8 Receptions, 90 Yards, 1 TD

St. Brown might not be on the waiver wire in every league, as he's rostered in 75 percent of NFL.com leagues. But St. Brown has been on a ridiculous run over the last four weeks.

That run is likely to continue in Week 17, even with Jared Goff missing his second straight game.

Out of all the fantasy football sleepers available, St. Brown has the highest ceiling. In his last four games, he's scored 24.8, 15.3, 23.5, and 26 points in standard PPR leagues.

The Detroit Lions face the Seattle Seahawks, an admittedly a tougher draw. While the defense has struggled, they give up the tenth-fewest points per game to wide receivers.

This gamble makes St. Brown one of the hottest fantasy football sleepers available.

# 2 - Trey Lance





Trey Lance will get the start 👀 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is NOT expected to play in Week 17 vs the Texans, per @AdamSchefter

Trey Lance was one of the NFL's hottest fantasy football sleepers earlier in the season. But after being benched for Jimmy Garoppolo, Lance fell off the radar.

But Lance starts against the 4-11 Houston Texans this week.

Lance has mobility and the potential to rack up rushing yards. That trait is one of the top things to look for in fantasy football sleepers.

The Texans are a favorable matchup, and Lance will be flanked by Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, who can rack up yards after the catch.

He's on just 30.2 percent of NFL.com rosters, making him available for the majority of leagues.

#3 - Rhamondre Stevenson

Britt @Britt_Flinn Everyone is high on Damien Harris (rightfully so), but I'm pivoting to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Jags' entire d-line and linebacker corps is out, the Pats are heavily favored, plus why would you risk aggravating Harris' hamstring before the playoffs? Everyone is high on Damien Harris (rightfully so), but I'm pivoting to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Jags' entire d-line and linebacker corps is out, the Pats are heavily favored, plus why would you risk aggravating Harris' hamstring before the playoffs? https://t.co/TcjM9eOBDW

The New England Patriots have made it hard to trust fantasy football sleepers on their team. They play a different style every week based on matchups.

But Rhamdondre Stevenson delivers when Bill Belichick gives him an adequate number of touches.

He's averaged 12.6 carries in the last five games he's split reps with Damian Harris. The Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground.

Stevenson is a risk because of Harris and Brandon Bolden's presence. But he faces a favorable opponent and has Belichick's trust.

When deciding on fantasy football sleepers, it's all about weighing the risk and the reward.

