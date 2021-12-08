Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight end rankings

The tight end is one of the most difficult positions to navigate in Fantasy Football. With the exception of just a few elite options, the rest of the field is generally inconsistent. Streaming tight ends can be a popular strategy in Fantasy Football because of this, making match ups more important for tight ends than most other positions.

Week 14 Fantasy Football tight end rankings: Start 'Em

Tight ends to target in Week 14 of the 2021 Fantasy Football season.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

Noah Fant has at least three receptions in all but two of the games he has started this season, and at least four targets in all but one. His two biggest Fantasy Football point totals of the season both came during home games. He has a home game this week in a favorable matchup with the Detroit Lions, who rank in the bottom half of the NFL in passing defense.

Matt Hansen @Matt_Hansen93 Noah Fant deserves a QB that will actually throw him the ball Noah Fant deserves a QB that will actually throw him the ball

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans

Gerald Everett has been solid in four games since the Seahawks' bye week. He has combined for 20 receptions on 27 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown. He only caught 14 passes across his first six games. He will look to stay involved and remain productive for Fantasy Football against the Houston Texans, one of the worst overall teams in the NFL.

PFF @PFF This Washington fan denied Gerald Everett 😂 This Washington fan denied Gerald Everett 😂 https://t.co/2OlyrlTbZe

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

After a slow start to the 2021 Fantasy Football season, Cole Kmet has put up solid production lately. He has at least three receptions in six of his last seven games and at least five targets in all of those. There is a good chance that the Bears will be playing from behind when they face off against the Packers in Week 14, so the volume should be available for Kmet.

