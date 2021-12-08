Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide Receiver rankings

With the Fantasy Football playoffs right around the corner, it is now more important than ever to have an optimal line up. As always, matchups play a major role when determining who to start and sit with each week. The top superstars can always be trusted, but middle-tier players can make or break a team in a given week.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Wide Receivers to target in Week 14 Fantasy Football.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore has been one of the few bright spots for the New York Jets this season. He is emerging as a star wide receiver in Fantasy Football because of his recent consistent production. He has been targeted, at least, six times in his last seven consecutive games and has totaled five receiving touchdowns across his last five games combined.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is one of the best wide receivers on the Houston Texans and is one of their only players who produces consistently. He has, at least, three receptions in all but one game this season. He has an excellent Fantasy Football matchup this week with the Seattle Seahawks, who allow the most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

The Browns just played the Ravens in their last game, and they get them again in their next one. Jarvis Landry put up his best stat line of the season, recording six receptions on ten targets for 111 yards. The Ravens have the 31st ranked pass defense, and Landry is the top target in the Browns' passing game, so he could be set up for another big day.

