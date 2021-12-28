Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterback rankings

Week 17 is when the Fantasy Football championship game occurs in most season long formats. The teams that survived to this point know the importance of match ups in Fantasy Football. The quarterback position is a popular one for streaming options. Here are some to target and others to avoid in Week 17 Fantasy Football, based on the specific matchups and recent performance.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em
Quarterbacks to target in Week 17 Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team
Jalen Hurts is a quarterback with a high floor in Fantasy Football because of his contributions in the rushing attack. His arm has been inconsistent this year, but his ground game has been reliable, exceeding 50 rushing yards in six of his last eight games. He plays Washington this week, who he just torched two weeks ago for 296 passing yards, 38 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Burrow has been on fire for the last few weeks of the Fantasy Football season. Over his last four games, he has eclipsed 300 passing yards three times while accounting for nine total touchdowns. The upside that has resulted from his recent form makes him a solid option in Fantasy Football this week. He faces off with the Chiefs 25th ranked passing defense, allowing 245.7 yards per game.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
Justin Herbert had a poor performance last week in a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, but that should not be a reason to bench him in Fantasy Football this week. Prior to that game, he was on a stretch that accounted for 14 total touchdowns over his previous five games. The last time he played against the Denver Broncos, he threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.