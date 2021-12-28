Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterback rankings

Week 17 is when the Fantasy Football championship game occurs in most season long formats. The teams that survived to this point know the importance of match ups in Fantasy Football. The quarterback position is a popular one for streaming options. Here are some to target and others to avoid in Week 17 Fantasy Football, based on the specific matchups and recent performance.

Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Quarterbacks to target in Week 17 Fantasy Football

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles quaretrback Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is a quarterback with a high floor in Fantasy Football because of his contributions in the rushing attack. His arm has been inconsistent this year, but his ground game has been reliable, exceeding 50 rushing yards in six of his last eight games. He plays Washington this week, who he just torched two weeks ago for 296 passing yards, 38 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports



Here is Hurts’ full response: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just provided one of his most descriptive answers of the year when asked by @Jeff_McLane about missing a wide-open Dallas Goedert in the end zone.Here is Hurts’ full response: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just provided one of his most descriptive answers of the year when asked by @Jeff_McLane about missing a wide-open Dallas Goedert in the end zone. Here is Hurts’ full response: https://t.co/BJ8EM7PSEa

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been on fire for the last few weeks of the Fantasy Football season. Over his last four games, he has eclipsed 300 passing yards three times while accounting for nine total touchdowns. The upside that has resulted from his recent form makes him a solid option in Fantasy Football this week. He faces off with the Chiefs 25th ranked passing defense, allowing 245.7 yards per game.

Field Yates @FieldYates Joe Burrow (25): 4,165 yards



Joe Mixon (25): 1,159 yards



Ja'Marr Chase (21): 1,163 yards



Tee Higgins (22): 1,029 yards



The Bengals are the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 2 1,000-yard receivers all 25 or younger in the same season. Joe Burrow (25): 4,165 yardsJoe Mixon (25): 1,159 yardsJa'Marr Chase (21): 1,163 yardsTee Higgins (22): 1,029 yardsThe Bengals are the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 2 1,000-yard receivers all 25 or younger in the same season. https://t.co/esaVoV50YV

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert had a poor performance last week in a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans, but that should not be a reason to bench him in Fantasy Football this week. Prior to that game, he was on a stretch that accounted for 14 total touchdowns over his previous five games. The last time he played against the Denver Broncos, he threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe